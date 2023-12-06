The Wind leader Shin Jaewon leaves group 7 months after debut; Agency releases statement

The Wind is a rookie K-pop group that debuted in May 2023 with their album Beginning: The Wind Page. The group consists of members Thanatorn, Park Hayuchan, Kim Heesoo, Choi Hanbin, An Chanwon, and Jang Hyounjoon. Shin Jaewon was the leader of the group who parted ways with the group.

The Wind's Shin Jaewon calls it quit

On December 6, WithUs Entertainment announced that The Wind leader Shin Jaewon had departed from the group. They stated that Shin Jaewon, a member of The Wind, has left the group due to personal reasons as of December 6, 2023. They firstly apologized to the fans and informed that The Wind’s future schedules would proceed as a six-member group. They assured that do their best and give full support for The Wind’s activities, as they will be starting fresh. They asked fans to support and love for the six members of The Wind, who will continue to move towards their dreams more maturely.

More about The Wind

The Wind would be operating as a six-member group as of December 6. The group had made their debut in May of 2023 with ISLAND. Prior to that, they had released their pre-debut single Sirius in April. Members include Thanatorn, Park Hayuchan, Kim Heesoo, Choi Hanbin, An Chanwon, and Jang Hyounjoon.

Shin Jaewon was the vocalist and the leader of The Wind. Born in 2004, he is a talented vocalist and an idol. The former member parted ways with The Wind on December 6, just seven months after the debut.

