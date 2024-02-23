Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young to feature in BIGBANG's Daesung's Falling Slowly music video

BIGBANG member Daesung is all set to make his solo comeback with Falling Slowly. Popular actors Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young will be featured in the music video for the upcoming track. BIGBANG debuted in 2006 with the five members G-Dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, Taeyang and Seungri. They played a major role in taking K-pop out to the global audience. Not only that, they are trendsetters in music and fashion. The group has released hits like BANG BANG BANG, Blue, Fantastic Baby and many more.

Daesung to make solo comeback with Falling Slowly music video featuring Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young

BIGBANG's member Daesung will be making a solo comeback with Falling Slowly. Actors Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young will be featured in the upcoming music video. The idol is also all geared up to hold his first solo fan meet which will take place on March 16 and March 17 at BLUE SQUARE MasterCard Hall in Seoul. The event is organized by R&D Company and Showplay. Ticket sales will be live from February 7 through Interpark Ticket. The event will include various segments and a setlist that encapsulates his journey.

More about Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young

Kim Seon Ho started out as a theatre actor back in 2009 and made his television debut in 2017 with the KBS dramas Strongest Deliveryman and Good Manager. He impressed the audience with his hit roles in 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and the reality show 2 Days and 1 Night. Start-Up put him on the global front. He shot to fame because of his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, as the audience adored his character and his chemistry with Shin Min A.

Moon Ga Young made her debut as a child actor. She is most well known for her work in popular dramas like True Beauty, Tempted and Welcome to Waikiki 2. Her latest appearance was on the tvN drama Delightfully Decieteful which also featured Chun Woo Hee and Kim Dong Wook. She made a guest appearance in the series.

