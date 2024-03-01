Kim Seon Ho-Moon Ga Young are all teary in BIGBANG’s Daesung’s Falling Slowly heartbreaking second teaser

BIGBANG’s Daesung, the Korean singer will be soon releasing his single Falling Slowly featuring Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young. Before its release, a second teaser was dropped by Daesung where the Welcome to Waikiki 2 stars can be seen crying their eyes out, breaking down while being separated by a glass between them. The second teaser provides a much closer dive into the song and the story of the music video.

Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young who were seen together as a couple in Welcome To Waikiki 2, are striking at the point again with their commendable and poignant chemistry in the music video of BIGBANG’s Daesung’s upcoming single Falling Slowly. Daesung has revealed the second teaser of his forthcoming single Falling Slowly today. In the teaser, the Hometown Cha Cha Cha star and the True Beauty star can be seen crying their hearts out.

Daesung’s Falling Slowly’s second teaser begins with Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young separated by a glass smiling as they try to touch each other's hands through it. The scene soon cuts to a letter and a half visible figure of the True Beauty star with a mic. Soon the laughs after the fleeting image of Kim Seon Ho shooting a gun, change to them crying their hearts out. Moon Ga Young cries as she shakes her head and Kim Seon Ho tearing up as well tries to break the glass in frustration. The stars of Welcome to Waikiki 2 can be seen breaking down in a heart-wrenching scene before the teaser ends, in a fleeting second we see Kim Seon Ho nodding and Moon Ga Young trying to say something.

The teaser undoubtedly adds to the anticipation about the story that waits to be unfolded soon. Moreover, this time around we get to hear the main hook of the song in Daesung’s touching voice which adds to the heartbreaking ambience the teaser creates.

Daesung debuted as a singer in 2006 with the boy band BIGBANG. At present the group has three members G-Dragon, Daesung, and Taeyang. Daesung will be making a comeback as a soloist with the solo track Falling Slowly. The song will be released for streaming on all platforms and the subsequent release of its music video on March 5 at 6 PM KST, which is 2:30 IST.

