Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young are in love in BIGBANG’s Daesung’s Falling Slowly teaser

Hometown Cha Cha Cha famed Kim Seon Ho and True Beauty star Moon Ga Young have joined hands in the music video of BIGBANG’s Daesung’s upcoming song Falling Slowly. The song is set to release on March 5. Daesung is making a solo comeback with his single Falling Slowly. He made his debut with the Korean boy band BIGBANG in 2006.

BIGBANG’s Daesung releases teaser for Falling Slowly: Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young look happily in love

BIGBANG’s Daesung has revealed the first teaser of his upcoming single Falling Slowly. The music video will feature the well-known Korean actors Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young. This song is said to mark the solo comeback of the BIGBANG member.

In the teaser, Kim Seon Ho can be seen sitting alone at a desk, typing on a typewriter. He has headphones on and is listening to something. Is it the song or his and Moon Ga Young’s memories together? The scene cuts to him reminiscing about his lovely memories with his lover. Moon Ga Young and Kim Seon Ho, look greatly in love as they laugh together and hold each other’s gaze fondly. The chemistry of the erstwhile stars of Welcome to Waikiki 2 looks natural and arresting. Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young look mesmerizing and bewitching as a couple.

Towards the end, Kim Seon Ho looks gloomy as he stares into the camera, hinting at a possible sad ending to the love story. As for the music the music is filled with soft yet poignant tunes and beats.

Know Kim Seo Ho and Moon Ga Young’s future plans

Kim Seon Ho who was last seen in the thriller movie The Childe, has been confirmed to star in an upcoming drama Can This Love Be Translated? alongside Alchemy of Souls’ star Go Youn Jung. The K-drama is written by the famous duo Hong sisters.

Moon Ga Young will soon release her first-ever prose collection PATA. She recently attended the Milan Fashion Week as Dolce & Gabbana’s global ambassador where she made headlines as NCT’s Doyoung in a gentlemanly gesture covered her with his jacket in a real-life K-drama moment which made everyone swoon. She is further in talks to star in the remake of a Chinese movie Us and Them, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

