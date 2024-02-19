True Beauty actress Moon Ga Young to debut as a writer with her first prose collection PATA; Report

Moon Ga Young has created a significant buzz with the latest announcement of her stepping into the venture of becoming a writer. On February 19, her agency KeyEast issued a report about the same. Fans are bringing good wishes to the True Beauty actress for her new endeavor. Read in details below.

True Beauty actress Moon Ga Young to publish her first prose collection PATA

Moon Ga Young talked about her first prose collection titled PATA and via her agency, she said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to share my little story with you.”

The EXO Next Door actress’ agency KeyEast mentioned, "Actress Moon Ga Young will publish her first prose collection PATA on March 6th.”

She expressed how excited she was about penning down her prose collection, and hoped to connect with her readers with it. “I hope readers, who will read my book, will be able to follow the main character’s view towards the world.”

The announcement of PATA has left her fans feeling ecstatic about her taking a new leap into the world of literature.

About Moon Ga Young's first prose collection PATA

Moon Ga Young’s first prose collection PATA narrates the inner words of the actress, where the protagonist is courageous enough to look for herself and explore the world around her.

Anticipation runs high as through this book, readers will have a look at the internal world of the K-drama icon, which is not witnessed every day. This collection of proses is a complete combination of her artistic and literary sincerity. Readers can expect to indulge in a never-seen emotional depth of her.

About Moon Ga Young

Debuting at a young age, the model-actor gained rapid popularity with her stellar performances in hit dramas like EXO Next Door, Tempted, Find Me In Your Memory, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, True Beauty, and more. She gained global popularity with her impeccable performance as Lim Joo Kyung, in the drama True Beauty, starring Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop.

Apart from acting, she is also widely known for being the brand ambassador for many globally successful fashion brands. Her goddess-like charm, combined with a genius intellect often impresses the fan community. She is also known for her knowledge of three languages, including German, English, and Korean.

The actress mentioned herself as an avid reader since her childhood. Hence, her new journey in the world of literature brings many expectations with her debut book PATA.

Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young’s first prose collection PATA can be opted for pre-ordering through major online publications and bookstores, starting from February 21.

