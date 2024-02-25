NCT's Doyoung's THIS gentlemanly gesture for True Beauty's Moon Ga Young at Milan Fashion Week earns global praise

NCT member Doyoung and True Beauty's Moon Ga Young attended the 2024 Milan Fashion Week. Doyoung is the vocalist of the K-pop supergroup NCT. The group is known for their songs like Fact Check, Cherry Bomb, Kick It and more. Actress Moon Ga Young is popular for her roles in popular series like True Beauty, Tempted and more.

NCT's Doyoung's gesture towards Moon Ga Young proves he is a man of manner

NCT member Doyoung and actress Moon Ga Young attended the Milan Fashion Week as global ambassadors for Dolce & Gabbana. The two were spotted together as they interacted with each other. A particular moment between the two captured the fans' attention. In one of the clips released, the idol can be seen lending his jacket to the actress and helping her put it on. Doyoung received praise for his kindness and for making her feel comfortable by the fans. Fans called him a gentleman and a man of manners.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO’s Love Shot becomes their first MV to reach impressive 600 million views