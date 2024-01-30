'Trying to leave a lot for ARMYs': BTS' V opens up on shooting Love wins all with IU ahead of military enlistment

BTS' V recently shared the heartfelt reason behind shooting the music video for Love wins all with IU ahead of his upcoming military enlistment. The behind-the-scenes video showcases the delightful camaraderie between V and IU, portraying them as playful colleagues. The globally acclaimed MV for IU's pre-single Love wins all, featuring BTS' V, was released on January 24.

BTS' V shares insights into collaborating with IU days ahead of enlisting

The behind-the-scenes footage of BTS' V and IU collaborating on the music video for Love wins all offers a glimpse into their delightful dynamic. Despite the cold weather, the pair exudes warmth and camaraderie, exchanging playful banter and supporting each other throughout the shoot. V's revelation about shooting the video before his military enlistment adds a poignant layer to their collaboration, highlighting the significance of this project for both artists and their fans.

Throughout the video, V and IU's chemistry is evident as they joke around and share candid moments behind the camera. From running scenes in rough weather to impromptu flower placements, their genuine friendship shines through, captivating viewers with their authenticity.

V's dedication to leaving a lasting impact on fans before his enlistment resonates deeply, reflecting his commitment to creating meaningful content despite his busy schedule. As they navigate the challenges of filming, their shared enthusiasm and dedication to their craft are palpable, underscoring the importance of collaboration and camaraderie in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

The video not only offers fans a glimpse into the making of Love wins all but also serves as a touching reminder of the power of music and friendship to transcend boundaries. As V and IU navigate the highs and lows of the shoot, their bond strengthens, leaving a lasting impression on those who witness their journey.

Love wins all MV featuring V and IU was unveiled on January 24

IU's surprise release, Love wins all, featuring BTS' V, emerges as a cinematic marvel, unfolding a tale of concealed affection amidst tragic circumstances. Directed by Um Tae Hwa, the music video, unveiled on January 24, transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic world, where IU and Taehyung portray a poignant love story with remarkable finesse.

Despite initial title alterations, transitioning from Love Wins to Love wins all, the single exudes profound artistic depth, resonating with audiences on a visceral level. This mesmerizing release offers a captivating preview of IU's upcoming album, hinting at a compelling musical journey filled with emotion and intrigue.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IU-BTS' V's Love wins all achieves Perfect All-Kill; becomes first 2024 song to attain certified PAK status