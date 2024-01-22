TWS makes splash in K-pop with boyhood pop debut MV Plot Twist for Sparkling Blue album; WATCH

TWS, PLEDIS Entertainment's second boy group following a nine-year hiatus since SEVENTEEN, has finally made its highly anticipated debut with the mini-album Sparkling Blue. Adding to the excitement, TWS has also released a music video for its title track, Plot Twist, marking the beginning of its promising journey in the K-pop scene.

TWS, PLEDIS Entertainment's second boy group in nine years following SEVENTEEN, has finally made its highly anticipated debut with the mini-album Sparkling Blue. The group introduces a unique genre called Boyhood Pop, expanding its clear and refreshing team identity. Boyhood Pop, characterized by fantastic and sensual music, aims to evoke beautiful sentiments in everyday life.

Sparkling Blue, the debut album, is a compilation of five tracks, including the title track Plot Twist (First Meetings Don’t Go as Planned), unplugged boy, first hooky, BFF, and Oh Mymy: 7s which was pre-released on the 2nd. The title track explores overcoming the uncertainty of first meetings, blending intense drums, thrilling guitars, and synth sounds to deliver a powerful message.

The accompanying music video, set in a school drama concept, captures the vibrant moments of boyhood against the backdrop of a school. The scenes symbolize the space of youth, filled with friends, dust on the white playground, sunlit classrooms, square desks, and green chalkboards.

Watch TWS’ debut MV here;

TWS' debut album was overseen by Han Sung Soo, who has produced for notable groups like SEVENTEEN, After School, Orange Caramel, NU'EST, and IZ*ONE. Renowned comic artist Cheon Kye Young from the 1990s participated in the album, with the second track; unplugged boy sharing its name with one of her popular works. Cheon Kye Young also provided original illustrations for the Sparkling Blue album cover, marking her first collaboration with a K-pop group in 25 years since H.O.T.

Here’s what you need to know about TWS

TWS, short for Twenty Four Seven With Us, is the highly anticipated six-member boy group under Pledis Entertainment, that made its grand debut on January 22, 2024, with its mini-album titled Sparkling Blue. Initially introduced through HYBE's sub-label announcement in November 2022, the members – Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihyun, and Kyungmin, were gradually unveiled, creating a buzz during SEVENTEEN's fan meeting in March 2023.

Building anticipation, TWS officially entered the social media scene on December 21, 2023, providing fans with a confirmed lineup of six members. The excitement peaked with the release of their pre-debut single, Oh Mymy: 7s, on January 2, 2024, offering a sneak peek into their musical style ahead of their highly awaited debut.

