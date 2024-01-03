TWZ countdown to debut in prologue video Oh Mymy : 7s introducing members of PLEDIS Ent's newest hexad; WATCH

TWS, the upcoming group after SEVENTEEN under HYBE's Pledis Entertainment label, is on the brink of their highly-anticipated debut. Ahead of their official launch, TWS unveiled Oh Mymy: 7s, a pre-debut track from their upcoming album Sparkling Blue, now available on various music platforms.

TWZ release pre-debut single Oh Mymy: 7s

In tandem with the track release, TWS revealed a special video titled TWS Prologue: Oh Mymy 7s on social media. This captivating visual presentation offers a glimpse into TWS's debut preparations, showcasing their performance of Oh Mymy: 7s and finally unveiling the identities of the six members, previously shrouded in mystery.

Oh Mymy: 7s serves as an anthem of TWS' confidence, encapsulating the essence of "I can show who I am in just 7 seconds." The track ingeniously samples Scenes from Childhood by Robert Schumann, an iconic composer representing German Romanticism. Commencing with serene string sounds, it gradually builds momentum through robust bass lines and synths, creating an arresting interplay of sound sources.

Pledis Entertainment highlighted, "The confidence exuded in the melody seamlessly translates into the choreography. The performance is an unceasing display of tightly synchronized, dynamic dance moves, emanating sheer energy from start to finish."

TWS, the first act of HYBE Labels in 2024 and Pledis Entertainment's first boy group in nine years embodies vibrant and youthful energy, aligning with their identity as purveyors of 'Boyhood Pop,' aiming to evoke nostalgic sentiments of boyhood.

Watch TWS' prologue video, Oh Mymy: 7s, here;

The global release of Sparkling Blue is scheduled for 6 PM KST on the 22nd, marking a significant milestone in TWS' journey as they prepare to carve their place in the music scene.

All you need to know about TWS

TWS, short for Twenty Four Seven With Us, is an upcoming six-member boy group from Pledis Entertainment set to debut on January 22, 2024, with their mini-album, Sparkling Blue. The group was introduced through HYBE's sub-label announcement in November 2022, with member reveals made during SEVENTEEN's fan meeting in March 2023.

Their social media debut on December 21, 2023, signaled the group's impending arrival, confirmed to consist of six members. Building anticipation, their pre-debut single, Oh Mymy : 7s, dropped on January 2, 2024, ahead of their official debut. TWS's debut marks an exciting chapter in the K-pop scene, stirring curiosity and excitement among fans awaiting their musical journey.

Meet the members of TWS

While most details and group positions about the members of TWS are yet to be disclosed, here's all the information available.

1. Shinyu

Born on November 7, 2003, Shinyu stands as the eldest TWS member.

2. Dohoon

Next member is Dohoon, a 2005 liner born on January 30.

3. Youngjae

Youngjae shares his age with Dohoon and was born on May 31

4. Hanjin

Following up next is Hanjin, who hails from China. The 17-year-old is the only non-Korean member of TWS, born on January 5

5. Jihoon

Jihoon, aka Han Jihoon, is a former Trainee A member born on March 28, 2006. He is fondly known to play guitar and misplace his bucket hats.

6. Kyungmin

Kyungmin, is the youngest (maknae) of TWS born on October 2nd, 2007.

All TWS members were revealed by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, who decided to introduce them (even before fans knew their names) as long as their faces were covered when they were seen dancing to BSS' Fighting at SVT Caratland in 2023. This revelation was quite similar to SEVENTEEN's introduction during a fan meeting with NU'EST in 2013.