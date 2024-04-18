Kim Soo Hyun to sing OST for Queen of Tears 10 years after lending voice for My Love from the Star

Kim Soo Hyun, one of the top Korean actors is currently captivating the audience with his appearance in the ongoing rom-com drama Queen of Tears. In the drama, he portrays the lead character alongside actress Kim Ji Won. The duo has become a fan-favorite, thanks to their heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry. The latest reports suggest that the actor will take on a different role this time in Queen of Tears.

Kim Soo Hyun returns as OST singer after 10 years

On April 18, a Korean media coverage reported that Kim Soo Hyun will be lending his voice to an original soundtrack for Queen of Tears. Shortly after, the drama’s production team confirmed the reports of his joining the OST line-up as a singer.

On this day, the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor’s agency GOLDMEDALIST echoed the production representatives saying, “Kim Soo Hyun rigorously prepared alongside the team to express his gratitude towards the viers who showed so much love for this drama. Please keep an eye on the next episodes to find out which song he recorded and when it will appear.”

Notably, this marks the actor’s return as an OST singer for the first time in 10 years after his smash-hit drama My Love From the Star, which aired from late 2013 to early 2014. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In that drama, he lent his voice to two original soundtracks titled If I and Promise. His soothing voice won the hearts of the fans and the latest news brought back the same excitement as viewers are eagerly looking forward to receiving a music treat from the Queen of Tears actor.

Know more about Kim Soo Hyun's ongoing drama Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is an ongoing rom-com drama about the troubled marriage life of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. Kim Soo Hyun stars as the dashing Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of a large conglomerate named Queens Group, while actress Kim Ji Won co-stars with him as Hong Hae In, the elegant chaebol heiress of the group.

The show has received exceptional applause among the viewers, making it the highest-rated K-drama in the broadcaster's history, surpassing dramas like Crash Landing on You, Goblin, and Reply 1988.

Queen of Tears is now scheduled to conclude its run on April 18, following that a special episode featuring the cast will be released in two parts. Viewers are eagerly waiting to witness the final fate of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s love story.

The next episode of Queen of Tears is slated to air on April 10, Saturday at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST). Global viewers can stream the drama on Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears overtakes Crash Landing on You as highest-rated Drama in Seoul region