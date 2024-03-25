Queen of Tears Ep 5-6 Review: Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's relationship tenses as secrets unravel

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears is a romance comedy which has been receiving global attention due to its unpredictable ending and the chemistry between the actors. The series premiered on March 9 and since has received great reviews. The show hit an all-time high in its viewership ratings with the release of its latest episodes. Moreover, it has entered Netflix's global Top 10 charts across countries. Here is what we felt about episodes 5 and 6.

Name: Queen of Tears

Premiere Date: 9 March, 2024

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon

Director: Jang Young Woo, Kim Hee Won

Writer: Park Ji Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Plot

Queen of Tears tells the story of Baek Hyun Woo, who is the legal director of the Queens Group, and Hong Hae In, the heiress of this conglomerate. Hae In is a strong woman with a cold heart and work always comes first for her. On the other hand, Hyun Woo is a warm person who prioratizes all aspects of life. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love, but over time, things changed and they became distant. Due to an incident, their love slowly begins to blossom again.

Episode 5 and 6 recap

Episodes 5 and 6 unravelled many secrets of the characters and also built up mysteries around them. Picking up from the 4th episode, Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In are hugging each other and they finally get back to the room safely. They share an intimate moment with each other and as Hyun Woo is about to kiss his wife Hae In, he runs away. This obviously leaves Hae In confused and she later confronts him about it. Episode 5 reveals what actually happened between the two and why they started using separate rooms. The flashback shows the rift between the couple after Hae In's miscarriage. Hyun Woo wishes to keep the baby's room intact but Hae In wants to remove the stuff so that she doesn't have to think about it and she can focus on work. This follows an argument and Hyun Woo decides to use the baby's room. Later that night, both cry their hearts out by themselves.

Hong Hae In leaves for Germany in hopes of getting better. She doesn't inform Hyun Woo and he later gets to know that she is in Germany through Hae In's aunt. He rushes to the foreign country and finds her. She informs him that things didn't go as planned and that the doctors have told her that they need some time to evaluate her situation but she only has 2 more months to live. They both hug each other and spend the night together for the first time in two years. Hyun Woo secretly goes to the German doctors and pushes them to work on Hae In's situation. A flashback also reveals how Hae In lost her elder brother and how her mother blames her for it.

On the other hand, Yoon Eun Sung, Cheon Da Hye and Grace Kim plant suspicious evidence against Baek Hyun Woo. Additionally, they also dig out the divorce papers that he had hidden and send them to Hae In.

Queen of Tears Episode 5 and 6 Review

Queen of Tears episodes 5 and 6 are more emotionally loaded than the previous episodes. While episodes 1-4 were more comical and light-hearted, the latest releases have melancholic and mysterious vibes. The real sides of the villains are slowly coming out and they have started making their moves against the Queens Group. Viewers will eagerly await the next few episodes as episode 6 ended on a high-intensity note. How will Hae In react? Will things be better between the married couple whose relationship is already in turmoil? Many more such questions will only be answered in the following releases. The drama builds up the tension well.

The seriousness of Hai In's situation is also explored in these episodes. While Hyun Woo was unbothered by this wife's impending death as he wished to part ways with her anyway, episodes 5 and 6 were different. We get to look at how the two actually care deeply for each other. There were heart-wrenching scenes when the couple discusses her funeral and how she actually hopes to live but that doesn't seem likely.

The episodes run for approximately 80-85 minutes. Since the runtime is long, few of the scenes are stretched. Hyun Woo can be seen deep in thoughts while music plays in the background; such scenes are essential but they go on for far too long. Regardless, Queen of Tears episodes 5 and 6 are an entertaining watch.

