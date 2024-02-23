Will BLACKPINK's Jisoo hold debut solo fan meeting in Indonesia following BLISSOO launch? Find Out

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, now CEO of her solo label BLISSOO, sparks excitement among fans with rumors of an upcoming solo fan meeting. Speculations arose after the launch of her label's website, and Indonesian event sponsors dropped hints about a potential event in the country. As fans eagerly anticipate official confirmation, Jisoo's move into solo endeavors continues to make waves in the K-pop scene.

Is BLACKPINK's Jisoo gearing up for solo fan meet in Jakarta?

Following the launch of her solo label, BLISSOO, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is rumored to hold a special fan meeting, leaving fans excited and buzzing with anticipation. Speculation about the event gained momentum after Jakarta Konser, a well-known sponsor of K-pop and K-drama events in Indonesia, posted on Instagram to address Jisoo with enthusiasm.

The post, featuring the greeting "Annyeonghaseyo~ Sooyaaa" (Jisoo's Instagram handle), ignited speculation about an upcoming solo fan meeting. Additionally, prominent figures in the K-pop and K-drama event sponsorship scene, such as Ananda Gusti Fariera and Felix, have dropped hints about the possibility of Jisoo meeting her fans through a special event in Indonesia.

While the singer and actress herself has not officially commented on the rumors, the prospect of a Jisoo solo fan meeting has generated immense excitement among fans. As CEO Jisoo ventures into her solo career with BLISSOO, the potential fan meeting adds another layer of anticipation for BLACKPINK enthusiasts eager to see more of the talented artist's solo endeavors.

More details about Jisoo's recent engagements

Jisoo has stepped into CEO shoes for her personal label, following in the footsteps of fellow members Jennie and Lisa, who established ODD ATELIER and LLOUD, respectively. Jisoo's solo label, BLISSOO, was officially launched on February 21, marking her independent career path. Although Rosé has yet to announce her individual agency, all members, including Jisoo, recently renewed contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities.

While fans eagerly anticipate her solo projects, Jisoo has also ventured into the world of acting. Making a K-drama comeback with Influenza alongside Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han, she showcases her versatility as an actress. Additionally, her role in the film adaptation of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint opposite Lee Min Ho further solidifies her presence in the entertainment industry. With a blend of music and acting, Jisoo continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charm, promising an exciting journey ahead in her solo career.

