BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa likely to attend 2024 Paris Fashion Week: Reports

BLACKPINK fans, get ready to swoon as all four members are set to grace the prestigious Paris Fashion Week 2024. While it's uncertain if they'll appear together, fans are eagerly anticipating Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé’s stylish presence at the fashion extravaganza.

BLACKPINK members to make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2024

BLINKs, get ready to mark your calendars! All four members of the beloved K-pop group, BLACKPINK, are set to make waves at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. Scheduled from February 26 to March 5, this prestigious event attracts fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders from around the globe.

Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa each have their own anticipated appearances lined up during the fashion extravaganza. Jisoo is expected to grace one of the esteemed events on February 27, while Rosé will captivate audiences at another highly-awaited fashion show. Meanwhile, Jennie is confirmed to attend a luxury brand's showcase on March 5. As for Lisa, although her destination within Paris Fashion Week remains undisclosed, speculation abounds among fans regarding her potential presence at several esteemed fashion houses' events.

While the individual schedules of each member have been revealed, there's still an air of anticipation surrounding whether the quartet will reunite for a group appearance. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, fans remain hopeful for a collective moment to celebrate their favorite group amidst the glamour and style of Paris Fashion Week. Stay tuned for updates as BLACKPINK prepares to make their mark on the international fashion scene.

More details about BLACKPINK’s latest activities

BLACKPINK, the sensational K-pop quartet with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, has been a global music sensation since their debut in August 2016 with Square One. Their chart-topping hits like Kill This Love and How You Like That have solidified their status as the 'biggest girl group in the world.' In a surprising event in November 2023, they were honored as Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III, with the investiture ceremony attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

As of December 29, YG Entertainment confirmed the renewal of all BLACKPINK members' contracts, emphasizing group promotions over solo activities. Jennie and Lisa have embarked on solo endeavors with their own labels namely; Odd Atelier and LLOUD while fans eagerly await announcements from Jisoo, rumoured to be heading BLISSOO and Rosé about their future solo projects.

