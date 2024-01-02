Girl’s Day’s Hyeri grabs noir film role as K-pop idol turned pole dancer alongside Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Gun

Hyeri from Girls' Day has secured the female lead role in an upcoming noir film titled Tropical Night (working title) according to news reports published on January 2, 2023. Tropical Night is a noir film penned and directed by Kim Pan Soo, known for his works like The Insiders, Princess Deokhye, Astronomy: Ask the Sky, The Managers of Namsan, and Deliver Us from Evil. The movie is the latest creation of Hive Media Corp, the production company behind Spring in Seoul.

Hyeri alongside Woo Do Hwan

In the film, Hyeri takes on the role of Ari, a former leader of a K-pop girl group who currently works as a pole dancer at the Walking Street Club in Bangkok, Thailand. Ari, once a girl group performer in Korea, and Taekang (played by Woo Do Hwan), a part-time emcee, encounter each other at an event and quickly fall in love, creating a romantic storyline.

Alongside Hyeri and Woo Do-hwan, Tropical Night also stars Jang Dong Gun. Filming is scheduled to take place in various locations in Thailand, commencing at the end of January.

Hyeri is presently gearing up for the debut of the film Victory. It is South Korea's inaugural cheerleading-themed movie, unfolding in 1999 at the close of the century. The narrative revolves around the Millennium Girls, a cheerleading club established by school dance partners Pil Seon (portrayed by Lee Hyeri) and Mina (played by Park Se Wan) in Geoje, the southernmost city. The movie delves into the tale of an enthusiastic cheerleading competition intertwined with dance and music.

More about Hyeri and Woo Do Hwan

Lee Hye Ri, commonly known as Hyeri, is a South Korean actress, singer, and TV personality. She gained prominence as the youngest member of the girl group Girl's Day and earned the title of the Nation's Little Sister in South Korea, thanks to her widespread popularity after her stint as a regular cast member on Real Men (2014). Hyeri became widely recognized for her lead role in the 2015 drama Reply 1988, which, at the time, was the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. Her performance as the female protagonist received both critical acclaim and praise from the audience, earning her awards.

Woo Do Hwan, a South Korean actor, made his debut in 2011 with a role in the drama Come, Come, Absolutely Come. His breakthrough came in 2017 when he secured his first lead role in the series Save Me. Notably, he received the Best New Actor award at the 2017 KBS Drama Awards for his performance in the series Mad Dog. In 2018, he was honored with an Excellence Award in the category of Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Drama at the MBC Drama Awards for his role in Tempted.

