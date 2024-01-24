Night Heat: Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Gun, Hyeri and more set to star in upcoming action movie; DETAILS

Night Heat gears up for an explosive cinematic experience with its star-studded cast, including Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Gun, Hyeri, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Min Seok, and Kim Min. The action-packed film kicks off filming in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 25, promising an adrenaline-fueled spectacle with this dynamic ensemble.

Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Gun, Hyeri and more join forces for Night Heat

The highly anticipated film Night Heat reveals an exceptional cast lineup featuring Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Gun, Hyeri, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Min Seok, and Kim Min. Scheduled to commence filming in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 25, the movie promises an intense, action-packed narrative.

Woo Do Hwan steps into the character of Tae Gang, a former pro boxer turned money collector for Thailand's largest drug organization, navigating the underground world of illegal martial arts gambling houses. Jang Dong Gun portrays Baek Do Joon, an Interpol agent on a mission to dismantle drug organizations in Bangkok, defying a city that doesn't endorse such investigations.

Hyeri takes on the role of Ah Ri, a resilient dancer, and former girl group member, grappling with survival alongside Tae Gang in the challenging backdrop of Bangkok. Park Sung Hoon embodies Man Soo, a salesperson for the Korean drug organization, while Kim Min plays Gwang Soo, Man Soo's twin brother and business partner. Lastly, Kim Min Suk brings depth to the narrative as Jjang Gu, a compelling character navigating the role of a drug mule in Bangkok. As the ensemble gathers, Night Heat promises an exhilarating cinematic journey into the shadows of Bangkok's underworld.

Advertisement

More details about action film Night Heat

Night Heat emerges as a hard-hitting action film, immersing viewers in the relentless intensity of 24 crucial hours. Set against the backdrop of Bangkok, a city that refuses to cool down even in the darkest moments of the night, the movie promises a scorching narrative.

The storyline delves into the lives of individuals navigating the underbelly of Bangkok, where survival demands every ounce of effort. As the characters grapple with the shadows and challenges unfold, Night Heat becomes a gripping portrayal of resilience, toughness, and the unyielding spirit required to endure in a city that never sleeps. This cinematic journey into the heart of Bangkok's unforgiving landscape ensures an adrenaline-fueled experience, where each moment carries the weight of survival in the face of relentless adversity.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will Ju Ji Hoon return to romance after 18 years? Actor receives offer for Love on a Single Tree Bridge