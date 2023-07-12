Komparison: Revisiting Woo Do Hwan as Jo Yeong in The King: Eternal Monarch and Kim Gun Woo in Bloodhounds

In the drama Save Me, Woo Do Hwan quickly became popular thanks to his presence, which ranged from youthful beauty to masculine beauty and a high synchro rate with Seok Dong Cheol. The dramas The Great Tempter, Mad Dog, My Country and The King: Eternal Monarch as well as the films Master and Lion, as well as action, historical drama, romantic comedies, and even crime thrillers. predominated the display. He played Kang Han Soo, the best foreign branch in Joseon, in the recently concluded drama Joseon Attorney. He led the work by exuding all of his rhetoric, wit, and serious charm.

Woo Do Hwan in The King: Eternal Monarch:

The King: Eternal Monarch is about the story of Lee Gon, the emperor of the Korean Empire and is a fantasy romance drama of a different kind that Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), a Korean detective with a background in literature, creates through collaboration between the two worlds. Jo Yeong, a captain of the imperial guard in the Korean Empire, and Jo Eun Seop, a social worker in the Korean National Police Agency's civil affairs office, are played by Woo Do Hwan. He portrayed the Republic of Korea's Jo Eun Seop, who is distinct from Jo Yeong, the Korean Imperial Guard captain. Woo Do Hwan displayed a completely different appearance from head to toe with casual clothes on his poofy hair, in contrast to Jo Yeong of the Korean Empire's trademarks of neat pomade hair and an angular suit. In addition, Woo Do Hwan, who took on the role of Jo Eun Seop, perfectly portrayed a force that was distinct from Jo Yeong, the calm and heavy real man. He displayed cheerful actions, cute facial expressions, and the Busan dialect.

Woo Do Hwan in Bloodhounds:

In the world of loan sharks, where money is more important than people's lives, the story of two young men who risk their lives to fight the great forces of evil is told in the Netflix series Bloodhounds. Woo Do Hwan fought alongside Lee Sang Yi's Woo Jin against illegal loan sharks in the role of boxer Gun Woo. Gun Woo is portrayed by Woo Do Hwan as a man who is determined to box only with his honest boxer's heart and fists. However, Gun Woo's mother fights against a massive evil force and becomes involved in money lender scams. Particularly, in contrast to the characters that have been presented thus far, the level of acting skill is enhanced by expressing in detail, such as the strong side that appears clumsy but is not swayed by the opponent, the eyes that cannot be considered evil, and the voice that is clear and friendly. This is in contrast to the characters that have been presented thus far.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mr. Plankton confirms Woo Do Hwan, Lee Yoo Mi as leads; Plot and cast details inside