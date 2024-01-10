Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Seung Jo join Kim Ha Neul for mystery thriller Let’s Get Grabbed by the Collar; eyes March release

Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin, and Jang Seung Jo have officially been announced as the lead cast members for an upcoming KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama, titled Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar on January 10.

Kim Ha Neul is an investigating reporter while Yeon Woo Jin and Jang Seung Jo feature in pivotal roles

Previously, it was confirmed that Kim Ha Neul is set to portray the character Seo Jeong Won, a determined reporter renowned for her ability to uncover the truth behind every story. As the narrative progresses, Seo Jeong Won becomes embroiled in an intricate love triangle involving her ex-boyfriend Kim Tae Heon (portrayed by Yeon Woo Jin), and her husband Seol Woo Jae (portrayed by Jang Seung Jo).

Simultaneously, she delves into the investigation of a perplexing murder case. Seo Jung Won's popularity grew significantly due to her distinctive and straightforward approach to exposing various wrongdoings committed by culprits, often accompanied by sarcastic remarks, capturing the public's attention.

Yeon Woo Jin, known for his diverse acting skills, takes on the role of Kim Tae Heon, a skilled detective fearless in facing the darker aspects of society. As Tae Heon encounters his past love, Seo Jeong Won, during a murder investigation, his emotions are set into a tumultuous whirlwind. Yeon Woo Jin is poised to bring forth another outstanding portrayal of Kim Tae Heon, ensuring a captivating and transformative character arc.

Meanwhile, Jang Seung Jo takes on the character of Seol Woo Jae, an heir to a second-generation chaebol (conglomerate) and the husband of Seo Jeong Won. While projecting an impeccable exterior, Woo Jae harbors a heart shrouded in emptiness and darkness. His envisioned stable life with his wife starts unraveling due to a series of unfolding events. Jang Seung Jo, renowned for his outstanding performances, brings depth and subtlety to his portrayal, utilizing his expressive eyes and refined acting skills.

More about Let’s Get Grabbed by the Collar

The upcoming KBS2 drama Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar, scheduled for a March premiere, assures an appealing fusion of melodrama and suspenseful thrills. The plot follows an unwavering reporter and a determined detective from a violent crime unit as they become entangled in a complex web of murder mysteries. The drama is adapted from the web novel of the same name, which secured the top prize in the web novel category at the 2020 Greatest Contest on Earth.

Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar has sparked considerable anticipation, offering the prospect of an engaging narrative that intricately intertwines relationships and the quest for clues within a compelling murder mystery. Headlined by three renowned actors, the drama is set to provide a memorable and immersive viewing experience.

