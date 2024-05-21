The Case Study Of Vanitas Manga On Hiatus For Two Months

The Case Study of Vanitas is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Jun Mochizuki. It has been serialized in Square Enix's shōnen manga magazine Monthly Gangan Joker since December 2015. In North America, the manga is published in English by Yen Press.

Recently it was announced that the manga will be on a 2-month break. Previously, the manga went on hiatus in June 2022 and resumed in May 2023.

The Case Study of Vanitas manga takes a 2-month break

On Friday, 17 May, Square Enix announced that Jun Mochizuki's The Case Study of Vanitas manga will not appear in the June issue of Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine on May 22, nor will it appear in the July issue on June 21.

The manga, published by Square Enix, was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. It resumed publication in November and is set to resume in May 2023. The series has been collected into eleven tankōbon volumes, with the first volume released in April 2016.

Yen Press announced in December 2015 that it would publish new chapters concurrently with Japan. The manga is licensed in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Poland.

BONES' television anime of the manga premiered in July 2021. The anime's second part premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the first part, and it also streamed an English dub. Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part as it aired, and Crunchyroll also added the first part.

A brief about The Case Study of Vanitas

The story of The Case Study of Vanitas revolves around an airship ride to Paris, where the vampire Noé Archiviste meets Vanitas, a human claiming to be a vampire doctor curing them of the malnomen, which causes vampires to behave predatorily against their will.

The book with which he heals, The Book of Vanitas, is connected to the original Vanitas, the Vampire of the Blue Moon, hated by the Vampires of the Red Moon who form the traditional vampire society. Noé and Vanitas join forces to heal vampires, but there lurks a threat of some unknown force named Charlatan, which may be responsible for corrupting the sick vampires.

Yen Press describes the first volume;

"Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?"

In nineteenth-century France, humans and vampires coexist.

The young vampire Noé is traveling to Paris in search of The Book of Vanitas, which is said to be capable of unleashing a curse upon all vampires.

Crunchyroll describes the anime as;

"On an airship, he finds himself embroiled in a strange incident. It is Vanitas, a human calling himself a vampire expert, who appears before Noé in the ensuing chaos. In Vanitas’s hands is the very book that Noé has been searching for: The Book of Vanitas…

Following this encounter, the curtain is set to rise on this tale of vampires, curses, and salvation…"

