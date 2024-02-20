Kiara Advani, one of the most fashionable and talented actresses in Bollywood, is always able to serve fashion goals with her classy outfits. The pretty diva goes out of her way to wear the most trendy and stylish outfits that leave her fans and followers craving for more. This is especially true for her exceptional co-ord sets. The divine actress has an incredible collection of co-ord sets that make her look hotter than ever, and we’re undeniably obsessed with the same.

So, let’s dive right into Kiara Advani’s western wear wardrobe to have a proper look at some of the most fashionable and fabulous co-ord sets worn by the Don 3 actress. Let’s get decoding!

5 times Kiara Advani rocked in co-ord sets

The pristine white hotness:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was recently seen wearing a super hot pristine white-colored co-ord set. This featured a full-sleeved cropped top with buttons and a circular neckline.

This was paired with a long matching skirt. The sexy skirt had a thigh-high slit which made it look just awesome. The outfit was styled with superb silver strappy heels and matching earrings.

The faux leather sassiness:

The Lust Stories actress wore an exceptionally classy black and blue co-ord set, a while back. This set featured a corset-like cropped too with sleek straps and a plunging neckline.

This was further paired with black faux leather pants. These body-hugging and glossy pants highlighted her curves while looking classy. The outfit was completed with black chunky heels, minimalistic accessories, and a black and gold Versace bag.

The daring denim chicness:

The Kabir Singh actress was recently spotted wearing a light blue-colored co-ord set. This cool set featured a sleeveless tube-top-like cropped denim corset with a plunging neckline.

This was further paired with matching floor-length and high-waisted pants with dramatically flared edges and a comfortable fitting that was totally inspired by ‘70s fashion. This was styled with white-colored hoops that made the outfit look perfect.

The bold red-hot fierceness:

The JugJugg Jeeyo actress recently chose to wear a seriously sultry red-colored co-ord set. This fabulous set featured a red-colored cropped too with broad straps and a deep neckline.

It was paired with a matching figure-forming calf-length skirt. The ruched design added to the piece’s texture while helping the diva flaunt her toned waist. This was styled to perfection with gold accessories and red pumps.

The sunny yellow sweetness:

The Good Newwz actress recently shined brighter than the sun in a fashionable yellow-colored co-ord set. This featured a yellow cropped top with broad straps, floral embroidery, and unique gold embellishments.

This was further paired with matching ankle-length pants with a straight fit. These pants had small cut-outs on both sides with slits at the edges. The fit was styled amazingly with matching gold hoops, dark-tinted sunglasses, and strappy white heels.

It’s quite safe to say that Kiara Advani’s co-ord collection is all things cool, classy, and incredibly sassy.

So, what did you think of that awesome collection? Are you as impressed as we are? Which one’s your absolute favorite?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

