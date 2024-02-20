Ajay Devgn and Kajol recently took to social media to share a snap from a family get-together, making for the perfect family picture. The Singham actor posted the picture to wish his mother, Veena Devgn, a happy birthday. His daughter Nysa was seen posing alongside them, while his son, Yug, was seen planting an incredibly sweet and heartwarming kiss on his beloved grandma’s cheek. We adore this touching family photo!

However, even in this beautiful family moment, we couldn’t help but focus our attention on the classy dress worn by Nysa Devgan. So let's take a closer look at the talented diva's dress that made our fashion-loving hearts do the happy dance. Let’s just zoom in.

What was Nysa Devgan wearing in the picture?

The Bholaa actor recently posted a family photograph to wish his mother with the caption, “Your love is the guiding light to our family Maa… Happy birthday to you”. This beautiful picture featured Nysa, who was posing away with an incomparable smile on her beautiful face. The diva chose to wear a spectacular orange outfit.

The Dilwale actress' daughter, Nysa's lovely ensemble featured a floor-length orange gown that made us gasp. This fabulous dress had a unique style. The maxi dress had a semi-off-shoulder neckline that made the piece look all the more stylish. However, the ruffled top-like style of the dress made it look cooler than ever. Doesn’t it suit the diva’s overall aesthetic?

How was the style of Nysa Devgan’s dress?

The pretty dress had a body-hugging style that hugged her curves while accentuating her enviable and well-toned figure. Meanwhile, the fashionable cut-outs on both sides of the dress also made the long piece look all the more sexy, stylish, and simply spectacular. To say that we love this would be an understatement.

However, the lower edges of the dress had a completely different style. They were free-flowing which made her feel comfortable while looking sassy. The pleated style with an elastic layer added to the texture of the dress while making it look unique. Overall, the entire dress was a complicated yet comfortable and classy piece that clearly defined the way Gen-Z fashion is headed in 2024.

Nysa Devgan’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessories were also great

Nysa decided to keep it simple and minimalistic with her accessories and hairstyle. She skipped the earrings and necklaces and opted for a stack of gold bracelets to enhance her lively ensemble. As for her hair, she brushed it back and created a chic half-up hairstyle with a small ponytail at the back, allowing the rest of her hair to flow gracefully.

This allowed for her beyond-beautiful face to be visible so that her glamorous makeup look could shine through. She chose to go for a subtle brown eyeshadow with mascara-laden eyelashes to highlight her eyes. An orange-colored blush and a shimmery gold-based highlighter rested perfectly on her cheeks. However, her pink lip gloss was definitely the highlight of the look. Doesn’t this subtle yet superb makeup look also elevate her outfit?

So, what did you think of her bright orange-colored maxi dress? Do you think it perfectly defines Gen-Z-approved fashion? Would you like to wear something like this for a party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

