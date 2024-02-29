Bollywood has its fair share of beautiful and inspiring love stories, both on and off-screen. But let’s be honest, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry and love will always leave us speechless. DeepVeer’s fans rejoiced as the couple took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting their first child, earlier today.

To celebrate this heartwarming news, we take a trip down memory lane and look at five instances when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh proved that they can ace all formal aesthetics with their fabulous couple style.

5 times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rocked formal aesthetics with a style statement for couples

Ethnic and enchanting

The Bajirao Mastani actors have an amazing ethnic wear wardrobe and they have often proven that by wearing the most stylish outfits for parties, industry events, and even weddings. One such instance occurred recently when DeepVeer attended a star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, wearing elegant ethnic ensembles.

Deepika wore a bright red suit, a drooping long-sleeved kurta with gold embroidery, matching dhoti-style pants, and a sheer dupatta. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh wore an emerald green kurta with matching gold embroidery, paired with churidaar pants. He also added a heavily embroidered stole around his neck.

Effortlessly elegant

DeepVeer is always leaps and bounds ahead with its fashion game, even when it comes to classy outfits and well-layered winter-friendly outfits. This was easily visible in the adorable pictures from their recent trip abroad to celebrate their fifth anniversary. In this picture, Padukone wore a comfortable T-shirt paired with black ankle-length pants featuring a straight silhouette.

This was layered with an oversized light gray ankle-length trench coat. She also added a matching muffler. Meanwhile, Singh matched her aesthetic with black jeans and a black sweatshirt, layered with a long black coat. They both added sling bags and white shoes to complete their looks.

Fabulously fusional

Deepika and Ranveer always keep their fashion game updated which means that they aren’t only ethnic wear-ready but they can and have also nailed fusion wear with classy outfits. This was seen when they turned muse for Manish Malhotra at the Minwan Fashion Show. Their fusional outfits for the night were simply royal and resplendent.

Padukone wore an embellished white lehenga on the ramp, thoroughly laden with intricate white embroidery. It also had a matching blouse with cut-outs and a sexy plunging neckline. However, the highlight was the dramatic sheer cape around her shoulders. RS, on the other hand, wore a black sherwani with gorgeous white embroidery and trousers.

Flower power finesse

The parents-to-be also flaunted the power of their love in beautiful neutral-colored outfits that made our hearts flutter. These color-coordinated outfits were elevated with a somber floral print that screamed elegance and sophistication.

The Jawan actress wore a show-stopping full-sleeved white suit with an elegant high neckline that had a peephole style at the chest. It featured a nature-inspired delicate pink and peach floral print and a matching dupatta wrapped around her neck. The Cirkus actor opted for a matching printed kurta with a sleeveless peach floral Nehru jacket.

Party-ready perfection

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actors are also able to ace the party-ready mood with super hot and sassy western wear choices. This was visible in the matching black outfits that they wore to Koffee With Karan, recently.

Deepika Padukone wore a sleeveless black dress with a risqué cut-out design at the chest, a super hot plunging neckline, and a form-fitting silhouette. Ranveer, on the other hand, opted for a matching full-sleeved black shirt with a layered cowl style. He paired it with matching pants. Their all-black looks were simply perfect.

So, it’s time to take inspiration from DeepVeer and up your couple-style game.

Which one of these aesthetics is your absolute favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

