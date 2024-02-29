The success party for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a glamorous, star-studded affair in Bandra last night. Filled with laughter and fun, the bash exuded the same vibrant energy as the movie. Many celebrities attended the event, dressed to impress in the latest fashion trends. It was an evening of revelry and style to toast the film's success.

Mira Rajput, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Sanon caught eyes at the party in fashionable dresses fitting for the glamorous occasion. Let's take a closer look at the lovely outfits these celebrities selected for the event.

Kriti Sanon looked fabulous in a bright red midi dress

The Crew actress donned a striking red midi dress that elegantly contoured her figure. Featuring an alluring halter neckline and ruched fabric, the sophisticated ensemble commanded attention at the event.

Kriti nailed her ensemble by pairing it with sleek black pumps. She opted for simple yet elegant stud earrings and matching gold rings. The diva went for a natural makeup look, adding a hint of pink lip gloss and a touch of blush and highlighter on her cheeks. To complete her stunning appearance, Sanon left her hair down and styled it into a sleek and straight look that beautifully framed her face. What a fabulous look!

Mira Rajput looked incredible in a burnt orange dress

Mira Rajput turned heads in a burnt orange ankle-length crepe dress. The corset-inspired silhouette gracefully contoured her figure. The color-blocked gown featured an abstract print, asymmetrical hemline slit, and trendy thigh-high side slit.

She completed the look with metallic gold heels and simple stud earrings with a silver wristwatch to keep the focus on the dress. Her makeup look featured a dewy complexion, a subtle smoky eye, and nude matte lipstick. Rajput wore her hair in breezy waves cascading down her back. An eye-catching ensemble choice.

Pooja Hegde looked incomparable in a long blue dress

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress had us all mesmerized with her metallic blue ankle-length dress. The sleek spaghetti straps and cowl neckline added a touch of sultriness to her outfit. She definitely rocked the satin slip dress trend with this ensemble, complete with a thigh-high side slit that accentuated her long legs and enviable curves.

Pooja finished off her ensemble by pairing it with sleek black pumps that had a pointed-toe design, along with a glossy Prada bag in the same color. To add some flair, she adorned herself with layered bracelets, a statement ring featuring a beautiful blue stone, and simple earrings. Hegde's makeup was understated yet stunning, with rosy cheeks and a pinkish-nude lipstick that enhanced her overall appearance. She left her hair down, styling it into a sleek and straight look with subtle waves at the ends, which perfectly complemented her vibrant dress.

