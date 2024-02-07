Rose Day is here and with it comes a lot of love and celebration. This exciting day marks the beginning of the 7 festive days of Valentine’s week, which are special for romantic couples. If you're wondering what to wear for your date night on this occasion, don’t worry - Bollywood actresses can provide inspiration. Let’s take a look at some rose-printed outfits that are perfect for embracing the spirit of Rose Day.

So, what are we even holding on to? Let’s take a closer look at six beautiful ensembles worn by talented Bollywood actresses like the vivacious Alia Bhatt, the young Janhvi Kapoor, the incomparable Deepika Padukone, and others. Are you prepared? Well, let’s just jump right in.

6 must-have date-ready pretty celebrity-approved rose print dresses

Alia Bhatt’s red mini-dress with coat:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress was recently seen wearing a vibrant red upper-thigh length mini-dress with a hyper-feminine rose print all over it. The sleeveless and off-shoulder plunging neckline added a layer of sultriness to her super classy ensemble.

She layered the fitted mini dress with a matching thigh-length red rose-printed full-sleeved coat. This slightly oversized coat with classic shoulder pads lent a formal appeal to her elegant look that is beyond perfect. We absolutely love this outfit!

Janhvi Kapoor’s white halter-neck midi:

Janhvi Kapoor recently set social media ablaze as she shared pictures of herself wearing a white-colored calf-length dress that made our hearts skip a beat. The ombre pink roses with green leaves added some pizzazz to the incredible ensemble.

Furthermore, the dramatic outfit also had a halter neckline that elevated the whole look. A unique cut-out at the chest added a sultry touch. The dress hugged her curves perfectly, accentuating them in a flattering way.

Suhana Khan’s black fitted midi-dress:

The talented actress from The Archies was recently seen wearing a striking black midi dress that made us swoon. The sleeveless, fitted silhouette flatteringly hugged her curves.

This classy outfit accentuated Suhana's figure in an eye-catching way. The vivid red roses and green leaves printed on the black background really popped. The deep V-shaped neckline lent a subtle sultriness.

Katrina Kaif’s corseted purple mini-dress:

The actress from Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif, recently shared spring-ready pictures of herself wearing a pastel lavender ensemble that took our breath away. The corseted dress perfectly hugged her curves. The off-shoulder neckline showed off her toned shoulders in a gorgeous way.

The dress was laden with yellow and white-colored roses which added a touch of femininity. Its asymmetrical hemline gave the lovely look another stylish edge. We wholeheartedly adore this fabulous outfit on Katrina.

Karisma Kapoor’s black printed maxi dress:

Karisma Kapoor recently wore a black maxi dress with an asymmetrical design. This ankle-length dress was patterned with a beautiful multicolored rose print, lending modern allure.

The ruched fabric and sleek, strappy yellow neckline also looked stylish. However, the true highlight was the thigh-high side slit, adding subtle sultriness to the floral ensemble. Karisma strikes the perfect balance between classy and alluring - we love this look.

Deepika Padukone’s red midi with coat:

The Fighter actress, Deepika Padukone, recently chose to wear a vibrant calf-length red dress. This incredible midi was laden with black crystals, adding a modernized and classy element to the embellished statement. The dress’ high neckline added a layer of sophistication to the classy diva’s outfit.

However, that isn’t all. The beautiful diva also decided to prove that floral prints don’t just belong on dresses by adding a rose-printed long coat to elevate the whole ensemble. This classy coat with black beaded buttons added a layer of femininity to the diva’s fit, and we’re obsessed.

So, are you feeling the love for Rose Day? Which one of these fabulous outfits is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comment section below, right away.

