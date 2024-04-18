If you haven't been obsessing over Aditi Rao Hydari’s incomparably fabulous fashion journey for some summer-ready style inspo, then you’re seriously missing out, You see, when it comes to unique and elegant fashion picks that turn heads, Aditi always takes the crown. We wouldn’t be wrong if we called her a “fashion queen”. Be it gorgeous western pieces or tasteful traditional wear, her choices are always just all things fire.

In fact, Aditi Rao Hydari’s recent black ensemble for the special screening of MAMI Select was a floral-inspired and summer-friendly statement that left us mesmerized. So, why don’t have a closer look at the Padmaavat actress’ OOTN, styled by Sanam Ratansi, to try and decode her fashion fabulousness?

Aditi Rao Hydari’s classy outfit was the epitome of modern elegance

The Khoobsurat actress is renowned for her elegant yet stunning fashion selections that consistently leave us in awe with their sophistication and allure. Today, she solidified this reputation by donning a matching black jute crepe co-ord set adorned with exquisite sequinned hand embroidery, leaving us completely captivated. The intricate floral-inspired embroidery pattern, featuring vibrant shades of green and blue, beautifully illuminated against the sleek black backdrop.

Sardar Ka Grandson actress’ recent exquisite display of fashion fabulousness was created by none other than the creative fashion maven, Namrata Joshipura. Her pretty Nova work co-ord set also came with the opulent price tag of Rs. 34,500.

It featured a strapless long black top with a straight style and body-hugging silhouette. The plunging off-the-shoulder neckline of the top along with its ability to accentuate the diva’s curves, gave it a rather sultry edge.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s floral OOTN personified all things pretty

The top's lower right edge showcased a stunning exhibition of flower power, adorned with exquisite hand embroidery that left us in awe and longing for more. Complementing the top, she wore floor-length plain black pants that added a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

These high-waisted pants boasted a wide-legged silhouette with flared edges reminiscent of bell-bottoms, lending her style a hint of retro charm. The diva's makeup, featuring a natural-looking glow and a subtle blush, perfectly complemented her sleek and straight hairstyle, parted to the side, which was undeniably on point.

Last but not least, Aditi also added minimalistic Gen-Z-approved layered hoop earrings and black heels to complete the look. This outfit is ideal for contemporary Gen-Z fashionistas who prefer a sophisticated yet effortless look for formal events. For glamorous occasions, the elegant outfit can be elevated with bold statement dangler earrings and a necklace, showcasing its delicate style and distinctive design.

So, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s classy look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

