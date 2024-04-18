Alaya F gives denim a bold twist with skirt and bralette top, prompting us to do a double-take

Denim, a classic fabric that has never gone out of style, has recently experienced a resurgence in popularity, particularly in the glamorous world of Bollywood. Bollywood celebrities are taking full advantage of denim’s versatility, dressing it up or down and creating stylish looks. One such actress embracing this trend is Alaya F.

Alaya F, despite being relatively new to the industry, has managed to capture attention with her bold and stylish wardrobe choices. Her fashion game is nothing short of impressive, characterised by a mix of sultry and chic outfits that perfectly complement her youthful spirit. So now you must be wondering what Alaya F has chosen from her amazing wardrobe. Well, she's sporting a denim look that's quite new. Let's break it down for you.

Alaya F’s denim look

Whether it's cut-outs or sexy figure-hugging dresses, Alaya knows how to make a statement in everything she wears. This time the U-turn actress is making waves in a denim skirt and trendy bralette top both from the brand Essé.

First up, is the bralette top. It’s in a striking cobalt blue shade that instantly catches the attention. The underwired design offers support while ensuring a flattering fit. The mesh full sleeves add a touch of appeal to the top and let’s not forget the sweetheart neckline, a classic detail enhancing the charm of the top which is priced at Rs.13,500 Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The focal point of Alaya’s look is the elegantly long denim skirt, accentuated by a daring long slit on the side which added a hint of sexiness. Adding to the charm of the denim skirt are the denim flower appliques scattered throughout, bringing a whimsical and feminine touch to the outfit.

The presence of pockets on the skirt gave it a stylish vibe. the U-turn actress also added a denim belt on the skirt which cinched her waist accentuating her curves and adding a structured finish to the ensemble. The skirt is priced at Rs.16,500.

Alaya’s accessories and glam

Alaya’s fashion game is not just about the outfit, it’s also in the details. Let’s talk about accessories! For her latest blue ensemble, the Freddy actress chose silver hoop earrings which were simple yet striking. Alaya didn't add any excessive jewelry or over-the-top accessories. Next, she opted for a few rings to adorn her fingers, worn individually and they were just stylish additions to the look.

And finally, white tie-up strap heels. The perfect choice to round off her look. The tie-up straps add an interesting detail, while the white color provides a fresh contrast to the bold cobalt blue and denim combination. And the result? A flawless ensemble that’s sure to turn heads wherever Alaya goes.

ALSO READ: BMCM: Alaya F-Manushi Chhillar enjoy 'natural spa day in Dead Sea' amid shooting with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff