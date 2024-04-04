Alaya F consistently serves the most incomparably fierce fashion statements, be it on social media or at events. With that, she always proves the fact that she is one of the most gorgeous Gen-Z fashion icons in Bollywood. With every style statement that she serves, the modern diva goes above and beyond to up her fashion game, and we’re seriously impressed. Keeping up with this reputation, Alaya recently wore a beautiful all-black outfit that looked all things bewitching.

So, why don’t we take a more detailed look at the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress’ all-black ensemble and get decoding to understand Alaya F’s latest style statement?

Alaya F looked hotter than ever in an all-black ensemble:

It’s quite obvious that the Jawaani Jaaneman actress knows exactly how to break the internet with her bold and beautiful ensembles. Her sizzling outfits always turn heads, and the diva’s latest ensemble is visible proof of the same. This head-to-toe black outfit spelled all things fiery.

The Freddy actress’ gorgeous ensemble, styled to perfection by celebrity stylist Sheefa J Gilani, featured a sleeveless form-fitting top with sleek spaghetti straps that hugged her curves at all the right places.

This delicate top with floral embroidery also had a deep, alluring plunging neckline with a delicate lace border that gave the diva’s all-black outfit a rather sultry appeal. This top was further elevated with sheer, cut-out-like designs that looked super alluring.

This fiery top was further paired with matching black ankle-length pants that looked amazing. The dramatic silhouette of these comfortably cool pants. With this super hot ensemble. the SRI actress taught us how to embrace our hotness, and we’re totally obsessed.

How did Alaya F elevate this super-hot outfit?

The U-Turn actress decided to keep things minimalistic for this one, with a bold no-accessories look, keeping the focus fixed on her much-deserving and sassy all-black ensemble A wise decision, indeed!

Meanwhile, the Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress’ hairstylist, Madhav Trehan, chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into a sleek and naturally wavy look. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle framed her face while adding some modern flair to her outfit. It also allowed the actress' hair to cascade beautifully down her back and shoulders to add a layer of elegance.

On the other hand, Alaya also added an oh-so-glam makeup look, completed by Mitali Vakil, with a radiant base, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-coated eyelashes, and subtle brown eyeshadow. She also added well-rouged and highlighted cheeks along with the perfect matte pink lipstick to complete the makeup look, which subtly elevated her formal, fabulous, and all-black outfit.

It's quite safe to say that Alaya F is definitely a major fashion inspiration for the modern generation, don’t you agree?

