One of the most commonly worn accessories these days has to be exceptionally sassy Gen-Z-approved hoop earrings. These sincerely classy earrings have been around for ages but they can never lose their appeal. They can go above and beyond to add some much-needed pizzazz to elevate their ensembles without actually overpowering them. These classy earrings are actually Alia Bhatt’s absolute favorites. The classy diva’s fun and fabulous hoops collection is undeniably applause-worthy, and we can’t help but fall head-over-heels in love. Let’s just explore and get inspired.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive right in and get up, close, and personal with the talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, Alia Bhatt’s unique and stylish hoop earrings collection to understand her accessory obsession. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

6 times Alia Bhatt expressed her love for golden hoop earrings

Chic gold medium-sized hoops:

The stylish Student of the Year actress recently chose to wear a vibrant orange-colored midi-dress. This fitted dress with a deep and alluring V-shaped plunging neckline with a sultry front slit. She accessorized this ensemble with medium-sized circular-shaped hoops. The bold and thick design makes these all the more classy. She also added statement rings which made us fall totally in love with Alia’s classy look.

Classy golden zig-zag hoops:

The talented Gangubai Kathiawadi actress recently wore this orange-colored oversized dress with contrasting black polka dots. The deep and plunging V-shaped neckline added a layer of sultriness to her stylish vibrant ensemble. The dramatic flowy sleeves elevated the overall look. She also added small gold irregular zig-zag-shaped earrings to elevate her super cool ensemble.

Large-sized dramatic gold hoops:

The insanely cool Dear Zindagi actress recently stunned us in a dark blue formal co-ord set with a cool slightly oversized full-sleeved blazer and an awesome collared deep V-shaped neckline that made us swoon. She further added matching wide-legged pants with a ripped design that made it super cool. She added gold large-sized hoop earrings with a unique minted-like design that elevated the outfit.

Bold and unique gold-colored hoops:

The Heart of Stone actress looked elegant in this classy yet very casual multi-colored tied-dyed style sleeveless top that gave the most calming vibes, perfect for a chill session at home. The talented actress also added small-sized Gen-Z-approved hoop earrings with a thick and differently structured design that added a layer of awesomeness to her cool outfit.

Large-sized sleek golden hoops:

The fabulous RRR actress opted for a pastel grey-colored cap-sleeved t-shirt which was all things casual, chic, and awesome. This graphic t-shirt with a high, circular-shaped neckline looked effortlessly cool and breezy, making it totally perfect for an at-home ensemble. She also added large-sized golden-colored hoop earrings with a very thin and sleek design, elevating the whole ensemble.

Cool droopy gold hoop earrings:

Alia recently chose to wear a stylish neon green top with a rather shimmery material. This cropped top with a collared V-shaped neckline and cap sleeves was paired with blue-colored denim jeans with a dramatic flared style. The classy diva added a beyond-cool droopy-shaped golden-colored hoop earring to elevate the sincerely sassy ensemble. We adore these!

