Grand celebrations by the Ambani family are always star-studded affairs, and for such events, celebrities from around the globe go all out with their fashion choices. The family is currently hosting a 3-day pre-wedding affair to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Being held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the fabulous first event brought forth a dazzling display of all things glamour and high fashion.

With celebrities bringing their A-game to the event, why should Alia Bhatt stay behind? The diva turned heads in a stunning royal blue gown at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s celebration. Let’s take a closer look at the Heart of Stone actress’ outfit.

Alia Bhatt embraced the power of royal blue in a gorgeous gown

We wouldn’t be wrong if we said that the Dear Zindagi actress stole the spotlight in a breathtaking royal blue velvet outfit last evening. The dress was designed by one of the world’s most talented and youngest couturiers, Andrea Brocca. This designer merged modern allure and style with a touch of iconic artwork and old-worldly tales to create this royal blue wonder. Alia’s classy look was styled by Rhea Kapoor. The off-shoulder outfit had sequins on it, making it the perfect choice for an evening cocktail party.

The structured plunging neckline of the velvet gown was a work of art in itself with blue crystal and sequin embellishments, adding to the shimmer and shine of the whole look. The smooth and shiny material along with the body-hugging silhouette, the ruched and draped design of the piece, and the scorching thigh-high side slit, made this gown a piece of fashion finesse. The gorgeous ensemble also had a spectacular extension at the back which acted as a dramatic train and trailed behind the Darlings actress as she walked ahead with confidence and grace.

Alia Bhatt’s hairstyle and accessory choices were also flawless

The Raazi actress’ short hair was styled in such a way that it framed her face. Alia also chose to let her gown get the much-deserved attention by going minimalistic with her accessory choices for this one like blue dangling earrings and a matching velvet clutch. But, even the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress couldn’t resist adding a sparkly diamond ring on her finger, to continue her outfit’s shimmery aspects. We love her choices!

The diva kept her makeup look subtle, as per usual, with a touch of eyeshadow, subtly blushed cheeks with a pinch of highlighter and the most perfect nude lipstick. We think that Alia Bhatt undoubtedly nailed the event’s theme, don’t you?

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s royal blue outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

