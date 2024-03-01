Malaika Arora has always been one of the most fashionable celebrities in Bollywood. She invariably goes above and beyond to rock the most unique yet classy outfits, leaving her fans gasping for air. The diva’s fashion game is simply flawless, which is exactly why she is a fashion inspiration for modern fashionistas like us. We adore her style!

The Pataakha actress, who just wrapped up shooting for the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, managed to set hearts racing by making a grand appearance in a resplendent red gown, and we are simply speechless. Why don’t we zoom in and check out Malaika Arora’s latest fashion statement?

What was Malaika Arora wearing?

The Happy New Year actress set social media on fire by posting pictures of herself in an incomparably classy red gown that gave 1950s post-war glamor a modern twist. The gorgeous and smooth satin piece from Anaya’s latest collection drew inspiration from Audrey Hepburn’s iconic red dress, and that’s precisely why the talented actress channeled her inner Audrey energy with a touch of old-world charm in this floor-length gown.

The Housefull actress’s simply spectacular and vibrant gown also had an off-shoulder neckline on one side, a dramatic structured sash-like extension, and a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired flowerette on the other. It extended into a dramatic train that trailed behind the diva as she confidently walked ahead and charmed every onlooker. However, the body-hugging silhouette of the long gown hugged her curves in all the right ways, accentuating her oh-so-enviable body, and we’re obsessed.

Advertisement

How did Malaika Arora accessorize this gown?

Arora decided to keep the outfit’s accessories minimalistic with statement crystal droplet earrings and matching statement diamond cocktail rings exclusively brought in from Farah Khan World. She also added matching heels to complete her vibrant red ensemble.

However, the highlight of the look was the black faux leather ruched and long opera gloves that gave her ensemble that modern and beyond-elegant twist. We love how these elements elevate her ensemble without stealing focus from it.

The Dabangg actress also replaced her usual bold makeup look with a rather minimalistic one, with brown eyeshadow, a volumizing mascara on the lashes, subtle red blush and shimmery highlighter on the cheeks, and the prettiest matte nude lipstick. The diva also tied her hair up and styled it into a high ponytail with a back-combed style. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle allowed her hair to cascade freely at the back while ensuring her beautiful face was visible.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s red gown? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

ALSO READ: What is the dress code for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding affair?