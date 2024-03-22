Holi is undeniably one of the most beloved festivals celebrated in India. It brings with itself a bucket of happiness, a table full of delicious food, and a lot of music and cheer as a cornucopia of vibrant colors fills the air. However, the highlight of this joyous festival is wearing the most gorgeous pristine white ensembles and playing with gulaal colors to paint them like a beautiful canvas.

Are you wondering what to wear for Holi 2024? Well, let’s zoom in and take a closer look at the most fashionably fabulous white sarees from Alia Bhatt’s ethnic wear wardrobe.

6 white sarees worn by Alia Bhatt which are perfect for Holi 2024

Alia Bhatt’s delicate saree with lace blouse:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently wore a gorgeous white saree with a subtle floral print at the edges, from Torani.

This elegant semi-sheer piece was paired with a cap-sleeved blouse with a deep and plunging sweetheart neckline. This statement lace blouse was just the perfect addition.

Alia Bhatt’s semi-sheer patterned saree:

The Darlings actress wore a spectacular white semi-sheer saree with tissue material. This classy piece was laden with geometric patterns which perfectly elevated the whole look.

This was paired with a sleeveless blouse that had broad straps and a deep as well as plunging neckline making it look super hot. We loved this classy piece.

Alia Bhatt’s monochromatic magic drape:

The diva recently served fashion perfection in a beautiful semi-sheer white saree with a contrasting black border. The lined design on the pallu was a total plus.

The diva paired it with a contrasting black sleeveless blouse that spelled monochromatic magic. The crop top-like fitted blouse accentuated her curves and elevated the whole look.

Alia Bhatt’s white drape with yellow flowers:

The seasoned actress made our hearts flutter with a gorgeous white saree that had a champagne gold border giving it a regal aesthetic.

This was further elevated with a delicate yellow floral print that looked just amazing. The saree was paired with a matching plain white blouse with a deep V-shaped neckline which was just fabulous.

Alia Bhatt’s white saree with pink flowers:

The Heart of Stone actress stunned us in a statement-worthy white saree with a metallic silver border on one side and floral work on the other. This pretty ensemble was all things femme and fabulous

This classy saree was paired with a matching white-based blouse with a sophisticated high neckline and 3/4th sleeves. This was thoroughly laden with floral print in hues of pink, and we loved the unique style.

Alia Bhatt’s white saree with green branches:

Alia looked incredible in another white saree with green branches printed all over it. This fabulous piece had us picking our jaws up off the floor.

This six yards of elegance was paired with a matching bralette-like lace embroidered blouse with sleek straps and a deep and plunging neckline. We loved this super hot piece and it’s perfect for parties!

So, are you feeling inspired to dress like Alia Bhatt this Holi 2024?

Which one of Alia Bhatt’s white sarees is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us.

