Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has consistently been at the vanguard of major fashion events worldwide. She knows precisely how to create show-stopping and jaw-dropping fashion statements with her bold choices. She recently exemplified this when she stepped out in a stylish head-to-toe Dior-laden look that made our hearts dance to her rhythm.

It's fair to say that we're obsessed with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest style pick. Let's zoom in and take a closer look at The AK vs AK actress' high-fashion fabulousness to understand why and how her all-Dior look stands out.

Sonam Kapoor looked amazing in a delicate high-fashion moment:

The Khoobsurat actress set social media ablaze when she posted pictures of herself in a classy all-Dior look, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The outfit featured a long ankle-length white dress made entirely with delicate nature-inspired lace, adding texture to the overall ensemble.

The Zoya Factor actress' dress was further elevated by a deep, plunging square neckline with a balconette-like design. The romantic silhouette of her oh-so-classy outfit truly made us swoon. A statement silver belt with a delicate design cinched at her waist, accentuating the diva's enviable figure.

Advertisement

The Dior dress merged class and luxury with comfort, allowing the diva to look and feel relaxed in her stylish ensemble. The hyper-feminine touch of timeless ruched puff sleeves made her chic outfit all the more alluring.

The floor-length semi-sheer dress also brought back the free-flowing gown-like style with well-formed pleats from the bygone regal era, exuding sophistication and chicness. The classy outfit gave the diva an angelic vibe that we absolutely loved.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s accessories and makeup were also on point:

Sonam completed her sassy ensemble with matching heels, giving her outfit an overall harmonious appeal. Ahuja also made all the wisest decisions in terms of her accessories. She added gorgeous bow pearl droplet earrings with a matching statement ring to elevate her classy all-Dior moment.

But that's not all; she also added a mini Lady Dior bag that exuded elegance and beauty. The timeless bag is crafted in black lambskin and covered with Cannage stitching. The D.I.O.R. charms and silver hardware make the iconic piece look simply amazing. It comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 4,59,486. We're undoubtedly obsessed with this choice.

Sonam's hairstylist, Hrishikesh Naskar, let her hair remain open, styled into natural-looking waves. This allowed her dark tresses to beautifully cascade down her back while ensuring her gorgeous face was visible. She also added a beige-lined bucket hat to enhance her look.

The diva's makeup artist, Mehak Oberoi went with a subtle yet glam makeup look, with brown eyeshadow and volumizing mascara, was perfect. She also added blushed and highlighted cheeks along with a delicate touch of nude lipstick.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is obsessed with all things floral and her 2 statement-worthy saree looks are proof