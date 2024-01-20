Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon vs Nora Fatehi; who wore the white fringe detailed outfit better?

Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight during her recent appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. She looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous white dress, leaving us all in awe. Not only did she impress us with her beauty, but she also promoted her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside the dashing Shahid Kapoor.

Guess what? It immediately brought back memories of a dress that famous actress Nora Fatehi wore in October 2020. Now, get ready for the ultimate fashion showdown. Who do you think will steal the show with their stunning white outfit? Will it be Kriti or Nora? Get ready for a fashion face-off and stay tuned till the end to discover the winner.

Kriti Sanon in textured white Herve Leger outfit

Kriti Sanon wore a white, fringe-detailed outfit with a bodycon fit. The Herve Leger outfit had textured fabric and hung from thin straps. The sleeveless dress had two layers of fringes attached.

The Ganapath actress accessorized her outfit with chunky, golden bracelets of a large size. The starlet completed her look with knee-length white boots. Her hairstyle was a chic bun, and her makeup featured natural glam and shimmering pink eye shadow, which we loved the most.

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi in sleeveless white Herve Leger outfit

Nora Fatehi rocked a stunning white Herve Leger ensemble that had some fabulous fringe detailing. The dress boasted wide straps and a scoop neckline, while the fringed skirt elegantly swept the floor. She completed the look with silver Jimmy Choo heels, keeping the outfit simple yet chic. Her makeup had a natural touch, with a lovely nude pink lipstick, and her hair was beautifully curled with a stylish side part.

The final verdict

Without a doubt, both of them looked amazing in their attire. But what drew our fascination was Kriti's immaculate hairstyle and natural makeup. It elevated her overall look to a perfect 10 out of 10, making her the clear winner of this fashion face-off. Her sleek bun lent her a sophisticated and polished appearance.

And the natural makeup? It complemented her features spectacularly, especially the shimmery pink eye shadow.

Now it's your turn to weigh in. Which style do you prefer? Kriti or Nora's? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below, and let's continue this fashion clash.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora serve major BFF fashion goals in pristine white outfits with luxurious bags