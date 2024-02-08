Fashion Face-Off: Disha Patani vs Palak Tiwari; who wore the solid-hued saree with corset blouse better?

When it comes to making a statement, Bollywood divas know how to hit the mark. Today's sarees have gone a long way, and many celebs are loving the flowing saree style. Recently, both Palak Tiwari and Disha Patani were seen wearing a similar flowing saree with a corset top, setting the stage for a fashion clash. Now, let's get into the details and stay tuned to the conclusion to find out who wins this fashion showdown. Prepare to watch a major style clash between these two gorgeous ladies.

Palak Tiwari’s beautiful blue saree draped with unique corset bustier

Palak Tiwari dominated the fashion battle with her gorgeous blue saree drape. She wore a corset blouse with a sweetheart neckline, kept in place by thick straps. The saree was perfectly draped, with the pallu coiled and tucked at the shoulder. This beautiful design, known as the Karisma and Ashita's Saree, cost Rs 35,000.

However, it was not simply the clothing that drew our attention. Palak also looked magnificent in glamour, with beautiful smokey eye makeup that made her eyes stand out and finely sculpted cheeks that gave drama to her entire appearance.

Disha Patani’s pretty pink saree drape with corset bustier

Now let's discuss Disha Patani and her amazing look in a flowing saree. This time, she chose a lovely pink color that complimented her style. The saree was worn with a corseted blouse that had connected panels and a lovely sweetheart neckline. The saree also featured a thigh-high split for extra appeal and drama.

Disha's choice of the Saisha Shinde drape was just ethereal, and she complemented her inherent beauty with a matte finish makeup base that resulted in a perfect complexion. To finish the look, she used glossy pink lipstick to add a pop of color to her lips. Disha Patani's exquisite style and gorgeous looks made a strong statement.

The Final Verdict

When it comes to fashion, choosing between the pink and blue sarees with their lovely corset tops is a difficult option. Both combinations have their own attraction and charm. If there is one diva who deserves to be crowned, it is Disha Patani. She wore the saree effortlessly and nailed the look with her perfect matte-finished makeup. Her choice of the Saisha Shinde drape was just gorgeous, emphasizing her innate beauty.

Now it's your time, fashionistas; we want to hear from you. Which appearance did you like the most, and why? Leave thoughts in the comments section below, and let's start a fashion chat.

