Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Boasting an ensemble cast, the web series will be released on OTT soon. The makers recently organized a grand premiere in Mumbai. Many stars from the television fraternity attended the star-studded event, including Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Avneet Kaur.

Coming from the creative minds of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be released on Netflix and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.

Television personalities who graced the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar screening

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain marked their presence at the screening event in the most stylish way. The Pavitra Rishta actress opted for a white saree featuring colorful floral patterns, while Vicky looked handsome in an olive green suit. The two radiated elegance as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Avneet Kaur

For the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar special screening, Avneet Kaur walked on the red carpet in a traditional purple suit, beaming sophistication and charm. The heavy embroidery and stone-studded designs at the borders of the dupatta added a layer of allure to her ensemble. As she smiled, Avneet won our hearts!

Palak Tiwari

The ever-stylish Palak Tiwari brought grace and class to the event through her beautiful appearance. For the starry affair, the actress opted for an all-white ensemble. She walked on the red carpet in a white Anarkali suit, looking ethereal. Letting her outfit steal the spotlight, Palak took a minimalistic route to accessories and wore minimal makeup. Keeping her traditional look on point, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore a small black bindi.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma was a beauty to behold in a white and yellow suit. Her never-fading glow left people unable to look away! The elegance she carried in her outfit did not go unnoticed and kept her makeup extremely simple, making us gush over her natural glow. Needless to say, her beauty and elegance can never cease to amaze, captivating everyone around.

Jasmin Bhasin

Call it her glow, her radiance, or her charm, Jasmin Bhasin looked exceptionally stunning at the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar screening. The Bigg Boss 14 fame wore a metallic silver saree featuring a golden border and paired it with a golden blouse. Jasmin simply stole our hearts!

For the uninitiated, the upcoming series will be released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

