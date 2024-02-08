Janhvi Kapoor's soft glam makeup with pulled-back braid and colorful lehenga is definite bridesmaid goals

The gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor is never out of fashion, and with each new look, the actress proves the same. The Gen-Z diva stands out from her contemporaries, known for her notable sense of fashion in both ethnic and Western wear.

Recently, the Bawaal actress was spotted in the city of Surat attending a wedding, where she showcased her traditional elegance in a lehenga set. So, why don't you fashionistas dig in and check out more details of this oh-so-colorful outfit, which had us gushing and gasping over her latest look?

What did Janhvi Kapoor wear in Surat recently?

Janhvi Kapoor normally chooses sarees as her go-to ethnic options, but this time she had us drooling over her traditional ensemble. She wore a vibrant lehenga set, starting with a pretty sweetheart neckline blouse featuring half sleeves.

The blouse was embellished with exquisite colorful threadwork embroidery, gota patti, golden metallic sequins, pearly delicate droplets, and beads attached all over its surface, making the outfit more vibrant and appealing. She paired it with a flowy lehenga adorned with colorful patches. This outfit was from Annu's Creation.

Check how Janhvi Kapoor elevated her look with accessories

Talking about her choice of accessories, Janhvi Kapoor wore stunning accessories with an oxidized finish. She opted for a pair of glitzy earrings, an appealing choker, and a pretty kada. Her accessories nicely complemented her colorful lehenga set.

Not only did she achieve her look with accessories, but she also opted for a show-stopping element—her glam game. Now, let's check out her makeup and hairstyle.

More about Janhvi Kapoor's hair and makeup

Moving on to her makeup, she emphasized her eyes with a smeared kohl-rimmed look and a thin stroke of eyeliner. She nicely contoured and blushed her cheeks, giving a perfect glow to her face. Her soft glam base was elevated with nude pink lipstick and shimmering silver eyeshadow.

Her makeup was done by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, while her hairstyle was styled by the expert hands of Aanchal A Morwani. Janhvi's tresses were pulled back into braids with a middle parting, left loose and open. This look was styled by stylist Tanya Ghavri.

