Gone are the days of the flower crowns and flowing maxi dresses of summer. This year, Gen-Z actresses are trading in their boho looks, neon bikinis, and breezy cover-ups for a whole new summer going-out trend. Are you wondering what this mysterious trend is. Well, of course, it’s fairycore.

These beautiful divas are championing the love for everything nature-inspired with a touch of the good ol’ bippity-boppity-boo magic. Are you wondering how they are doing this? Well, it’s with the power of pretty nature-inspired sundresses. With this, all they need are fairy wings and shimmery pixie dust.

From the sassy Suhana Khan, and the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor to the coolest Palak Tiwari, and others; every Gen-Z diva is in love with this new summer 2024 vibe. Keep reading for some celebrity-approved fairycore fabulousness inspiration.

6 celebrity-approved sundresses that served fairycore vibes:

Suhana Khan in ruffled dress:

The classy blush-pink dress worn by Suhana Khan was just amazing. The body-hugging silhouette of this dress with its ruffled design, alluring and plunging neckline, and pink and purple-hued floral print was just flawless. The backless tie-up style of this incomparable outfit also added to its overall style and sass.

Khushi Kapoor in ruched dress:

The sleeveless white-based dress worn by Khushi Kapoor made our hearts skip a beat. The ruched design of this dress with its broad straps, deep plunging neckline, tie-up design, thigh-high side slit, and form-fitting silhouette were just all things femme and fabulous. The pretty green print of the dress seemed to be the prettiest one.

Ananya Panday in corseted dress:

Yellow is vibrant which doesn’t usually work for everyone but Ananya Panday’s incredibly gorgeous dress with intricate pink floral print was just great. The corseted silhouette of the sundress with its white buttoned style, broad straps, alluring neckline, and well-pleated design made this outfit a total work of modern art and allure.

Alaya F in cut-out dress:

Alaya F knows how to turn heads with her fashionably fabulous outfit choices, and her recent white dress with a contrasting blue floral print was proof of her fashion supremacy. This full-sleeved dress with a deep circular-shaped neckline, a ruffled and pleated design, along with the well-placed fiery cut-outs at the waist was all things fabulous.

Janhvi Kapoor in form-fitting dress:

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most fashionable Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood. All her fabulous outfits are incomparable, and her white sundress with sleek straps, a plunging cow-like neckline, and a pink, orange, and yellow-hued floral-inspired print was proof of the same. Even the super hot thigh-high side slit of the dress was just amazing.

Palak Tiwari in multicolored dress:

Multicolored dresses are always the right choice for summer-ready fashion statements. This is why Palak Tiwari’s gorgeous sundress with a backless and halter-neck design rendered us speechless. The free-flowing silhouette of this dress with its asymmetrical edges and hyper-femme nature-inspired print was just fairycore at its very best.

So, are you feeling inspired to let your wings soar in the wind and jump on the fairycore trend train, this summer?

Which one of these gorgeous dresses is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

