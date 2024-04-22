INSIDE Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal’s Baby Shower: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others attend celebration

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to step into the new phase of their lives. The couple is soon going to welcome their little bundle of joy. Recently the lovebirds revealed this good news to everyone with a cute picture and since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see Jr. Dhawan.

Well, it was only yesterday that a cute baby shower was hosted for Varun’s wife Natasha. Shahid Kapor’s wife Mira Rajput gave us all a glimpse of the cute cake and now we got our hands on some inside pictures from the baby shower.

Natasha Dalal’s baby shower

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s fan page with the name veeduu_natsy_fanclub shared several pictures and videos from the star wife’s baby shower and it looked like a cute celebration with family and friends. In one video we can see the couple cutting the cake and sharing their happiness with everyone.

After cutting the cake, the Bhediya actor feeds a piece of the cake to his mother who is happily dancing as David Dhawan stands beside her. Natasha too can be seen receiving hugs and cakes from her friends and family. In the same video, if you look carefully, you will be able to spot the actor's dear friends from the industry Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor who too were a part of the celebration.

Check out the video:

In the pictures, we can see Natasha Dalal looking like a vision in a white off-shoulder gown. The gown has a floral design all over and the pregnancy glow on her face is unmissable. The star wife has completed her look with white shimmery footwear and left her hair open.

She is posing with her friends holding her bump while Varun Dhawan as always looks dapper in a light blue colored shirt with an open button. He layered it over a white tee white pants and black glasses. The pictures are everything cute and summery.

Check out the pictures: