Janhvi Kapoor rewrites fashion rules by styling one blouse in 2 ways, with saree and pants for IPL 2024 Finals

Janhvi Kapoor is jam-packed with the promotions of her upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with the talented Rajkummar Rao, but in addition to promoting her movie, she is also making waves in the world of fashion. The actress is serving one amazing look after another as she promotes the flick, which revolves around the theme of cricket.

Every outfit she picked drew inspiration from the sport, but she infused it with her own style, making it both fashionable and inspiring. We haven't just praised Janhvi's outfit choices; we've also taken tips from them. One of the best tips we’ve learned from the actress during this promotional tour is how to wear a saree blouse in two different ways. The simple trick shows us how to make the most of our wardrobe. Let’s check out how she repurposed the blouse.

Janhvi’s green blouse with saree

The Mili actress opted for a parrot green saree for the promotions straight from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. Her saree featured intricate silver borders that ran all along the length of the saree. The saree's vibrant hue perfectly complemented Janhvi's frame and complexion, making her look nothing short of ethereal.

Her saree was further elevated by her choice of blouse. The actress paired the saree with a green strappy blouse adorned with silver straps and shimmery details. Her blouse featured a contemporary square neckline, which accentuated collar bones and gave a modern twist to the traditional attire.

Janhvi’s green blouse with pants

But Janhvi didn’t stop there. She showed us how to wear the same blouse in a very different setting. She wore the same green blouse and white trousers, which had a shimmery green stripe that perfectly matched her blouse to the IPL finals.

This culminated in a stylish and contemporary appearance that was ideal for an energetic occasion. The Gunjan Saxena actress showed that you don’t need a new look for every event. Instead, just mix and match, and it’s all about how you style what you have.

Janhvi’s accessories and glam

To complete her look, the actress opted for minimalistic yet striking accessories. She wore silver statement earrings that matched the silver accents of her saree, as well as multiple silver finger rings. Her make-up was subtle and highlighted her beauty. Beauty-wise, she opted for shimmery gold eyeshadow, fleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, ample highlighter, nude lipstick, and side-parted tresses in soft waves, adding charm to her ensemble.

We should take a leaf from Janhvi Kapoor’s book by being as creative as possible in terms of dressing. Janhvi not only made an effort to look good in her promotional costumes, but she was also imaginative. Her way can teach us how to be more flexible and self-assured in our own style too. It doesn’t matter where you are going - whether it’s some great occasion like birthday parties or simple walks around town—with just a touch of innovation, one turns all his/her clothes into unique pieces.

