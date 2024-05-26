Kareena Kapoor in a stunning black bodycon off shoulder gown proves that you can never go wrong with the classics

Everyone adores black dresses for their grace and versatility, making them a classic option in fashion. They hold a special place also in the wardrobe of leading ladies in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the beloved actresses of Bollywood has a fondness for black outfits and she has proved it time and again.

In the meantime, Kareena’s stylist Lakshmi Lehr recently shared a stunning reel of her in a black gown, giving us another reason to love the hue. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit, giving us cues on how to style it to perfection.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s all-black look

Kareena Kapoor was clad in a breathtaking black gown by Nour Fathallah. The most striking feature of her gown was the asymmetric neckline with sleeves dropping from one shoulder, adding flair and drama to the ensemble.

Her gown had a structured bodice that accentuated the Jab We Met actress’ frame, offering a perfect fit that highlighted her curves in all the right places. As the gown descends, it transforms into a fitted skirt before blossoming into a voluminous flare towards the hem.

Kareena’s gown is a versatile choice for charity balls and formal galas. And, black gowns are a staple on the red carpet for their lasting charm and ability to make a bold fashion statement.

Kareena Kapoor’s accessories and glam

The Omkara actress skipped overloading on jewellery. Instead, she chose a single, exquisite piece: a diamond choker from Mahesh Notandass. This minimalist approach lets the gown shine while adding just the right amount of sparkle.

Indeed, her makeup was perfect and matched well with the dress she was wearing. She applied makeup, with subtle highlighter on the face, and shiny lips with nude gloss. Her eyes were lined with winged eyeliner, and the contouring of her cheeks made her as radiant as could be.

Kareena chose a very simple but graceful hairstyle in which her shoulder-length hair was combed to the side.

Kareena Kapoor in Nour Fathallah's black gown combined with neat makeup and less jewellery again proves how the actress can make a strong fashion statement without much effort. This must be described as the perfect example of how less is more and that every last detail can literally speak volumes.

Share your thoughts about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black look, with us, in the comments below!

