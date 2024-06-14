3 times Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor flaunted supremely dreamy floral saree looks

Aligning with Miranda Priestly’s “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking” vibe from Devil Wears Prada, check out B-town beauties who are set to shatter some fashion myths. Ditching the whole idea of wearing florals in the spring season, Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Jahnvi Kapoor show us how to ace florals - no matter what season.

Oozing their desi aura, these three gorgeous women flaunted 3 floral saree looks that we were swooning over. From a fine-printed floral saree to bold spring-inspired ones, these three divas gave us major saree goals to slay all through the year. They looked nothing less than the epitome of utmost elegance and grace and we are all set to decode their dreamy saree looks.

Check out 3 floral saree looks that Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Jahnvi Kapoor wore in the past:

Alia Bhatt looked refreshing in a floral saree look by Manish Malhotra

Giving us a major flashback of all her saree looks from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt was dripping elegance in a floral drape. While attending a Ganesh Chaturthi pooja not quite long ago, this Rani fame diva picked a floral printed saree by Manish Malhotra.

Featuring accents of fuchsia pink, yellow, and golden on the beige saree base, the actress styled it with a matching fuchsia pink strappy blouse. Alia is one of Manish Malhotra’s favourite muses and she proved it yet again that she can elevate any look - effortlessly.

The beige saree that she picked had elegant pink and yellow floral prints. Its pallu had a lot of intricate details like a golden border and tassels cascading from the border. The simple fuchsia pink sleeveless blouse added a pop of color to the ensemble and enhanced the spring vibe. The Brahmastra actress opted for gold and emerald chaandbaalis that tied her desi look together. Alia stuck to basics with her hair and makeup. She opted for perfectly blow-dried hair, kohl-rimmed smoky eyes, and a nude lip gloss to finish her look.

Kareena Kapoor defines elegance in a pastel-printed floral saree by Sabyasachi

Kareena Kapoor blossoms like a fresh flower as she steps out in a gorgeous six yards of elegance from the shelves of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Be it a voguish Gucci skirt or a desi couture, the Pataudi Begum makes sure she turns a few heads every time she enters a room. Striking a pose in a beige saree with pastel floral prints, Kareena looked absolutely breathtaking.

The georgette saree featured all-over floral prints with a classic Sabyasachi sequin golden border. Kareena styled the look with a sleeveless golden satin blouse that complemented the border of the saree. She accessorized her pastel-hued floral saree look with a pair of pink earrings to match the flowers on her saree. The gemstone earrings added an instant burst of oomph to the look. The Crew heroine opted for smooth middle-parted hair, a radiant dewy makeup base, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a pinkish nude lip that tied together her soft-hued look.

Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in a white and red floral saree and a tie-up racy blouse

Known to raise the temperature in her sculpted bodycon dresses, Janhvi Kapoor often drops a surprise bomb by channelling her desi swag. The Mr. And Mrs. Mahi actress tops the glam charts when it comes to striking a balance where traditional meets chic game. Every time Janhvi rests her faith in a desi attire, she wears the crown of ethereal beauty.

Kapoor’s flowy chiffon saree screamed blooming spring, thanks to the scarlet red floral motifs all over the white saree. She paired it with a matching V-neckline strappy blouse with tie-up detailing at the back. Keeping her glam quotient minimal, the diva opted for kajal-rimmed eyes with a hint of earthy tone eye shadow and sharp winged eyeliner. With neutral brown lips and a red bindi, Janhvi accentuated the look with a pair of pearl and gold studs. She styled her tresses in a half-up hairdo and looked mesmerizing.

Hands down, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor are the fashionistas who nail every look with utmost ease and suave. As much as we love them in their street-style Western attires, we are always left mesmerized when these divas step out in a six yard drape.

If you are looking for a wearable and understated festive look that you then floral sarees are perfect. Take a leaf out of these three Bollywood actress’s style books and invest in such eye-catching floral sarees.

Let us know in the comments which of the 3 floral saree looks made you swoon and tempted you to recreate.

