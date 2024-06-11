Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani: Bookmark these celeb-approved wedding outfits without a dupatta

The wedding season will soon take the front stage. No matter whether you are the groom’s sister, the bride’s best friend, or just a guest at a distant relative’s wedding, you would not want to dress up in a laid-back look.

Instead, you would like to make heads turn in your most gorgeous outfit. However, ethnic attire is supposed to be heavy, which may be problematic during events like sangeet or mehendi. While no one is willing to compromise with their outfit, you can surely shed some weight off your body by ditching dupattas.

So, let’s get some wedding outfit ideas from the stunning Bollywood celebrities who deftly combined traditional elegance with a contemporary twist, skipping dupattas.

From Kiara Advani’s elegant pink skirt set to Janhvi Kapoor’s blingy outfit, these celeb-approved wedding outfit inspirations without dupatta are the best ideas for anybody looking to add modern flair to the traditional gathering.

Let’s dive in to decode the wedding outfit ideas and shine bright even without dupattas.

Janhvi Kapoor’s blingy mermaid skirt set

For our first outfit inspiration, we picked out a hidden gem from the archives. It has the OG diva, Janhvi Kapoor, dressed in a mermaid skirt set. Manish Malhotra designed the sparkling ensemble with an embellished bralette and a bodycon skirt, hugging her curves from all angles. The sleek straps, V-neckline, and every inch of her bralette adorned with sequins added an oomph factor.

You can opt for the outfit for that stunning look. However, make sure not to go overboard with makeup and accessories. Simply complementing the glamorous fit with subtle makeup is all you need to do to steal the limelight.

Kiara Advani’s Desi Barbie look

Want to channel your inner Barbie with a desi twist this wedding season? Take cues from Kiara Advani’s jaw-dropping bralette and modern lehenga skirt set in the shade of hot pink. While the bralette highlights her décolletage, her matching lehenga skirt with a figure-hugging silhouette featured a risque thigh-high slit on the front. Further, the long train at the back contributed to an overall glam avatar.

Kiara’s ensemble makes for a perfect wedding pick for bridesmaids and even brides unafraid of taking the risqué route, showcasing the unique style. You can easily elevate the look by opting for soft pink cheeks, a generous highlighter, and a wash of eyeshadow. Further, it is up to you to choose between open tresses or sleek hairdos for clean girl aesthetics.

Disha Patani’s ultra-glam strapless outfit

The wedding day is equally important for bridesmaids. If glam is your middle name, Disha Patani’s ultra-sizzling strapless co-ord set will do the job. Designed under the expertise of Ritika Mirchandani, the Yodha star’s beautiful ensemble got its share of oomph through the strapless bralette boasting appliqué flower elements all over.

Additionally, her shimmery long pink sequinned skirt with a side slit is why you would want to recreate the look. Opt for this outfit to weave magic through your style and take center stage.

Just like our Bollywood diva, make sure to style your hair in a way that perfectly blends with your personal style. Additionally, seal the deal with the right amount of clean girl makeup and blingy accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor’s corseted gown

We all are aware of Janhvi’s love for sultry corsets. It is all things bold and beautiful, perfect for those looking to blend modernity with elegance. Our next wedding outfit inspiration is straight from one of her corset outfit collections.

The Mr and Mrs Mahi star’s bedazzled beige gown is the perfect choice for wedding season. Her statement piece boasted a plunging neckline with an off-shoulder element grasping attention. Do not miss her cinched waist and pleated flair taking center stage as she flaunted her radiant beauty.

Remember to add a flair of subtle glam with nude makeup and minimal accessories. Do add a perfect pair of heels to complete the look.

Now that we are done listing amazing celebrity-approved wedding outfit ideas without a dupatta, please let us know which of them is your absolute favorite. Drop your comment below to share your favorite pick with us.

