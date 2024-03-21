Move over, bikinis, the hottest swimwear trend for the summer is here i.e. monokinis, and Bollywood's Gen Z actresses are rocking it in style. From Janhvi Kapoor's stunning neon number to Ananya Panday's chic cutout monokini, these leading ladies are showing us how to slay in this versatile swimsuit. Get ready to be inspired by their bold and beautiful monokini looks, bid adieu to your summertime sadness, and check into the world of Gen Z summer fashion.

Let’s zoom right in and have a closer look at some of the hot Gen Z summer style monokinis worn by the Gen Z actresses of Bollywood.

5 super hot monokinis worn by Bollywood’s Gen Z actresses

Ananya Panday’s chic orange monokini:

Ananya Panday recently wore an incredible orange monokini for a beach outing with a super stylish ombre design with various shades of yellow and orange.

The sleek and broad straps of the piece with the plunging neckline and fiery cut-out design at one side of the waist enhance the statement-worthy piece’s overall style. We love the diva’s colorful sarong as well.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sassy silver monokini:

Janhvi Kapoor swapped out her super hot bikini set for a metallic silver monokini, and we loved the super sultry statement beach-ready piece.

Advertisement

The broad straps, plunging neckline, and form-fitting silhouette of the monokini made it look all the more spectacular. The deep-back neckline was also all things fabulous. We love all her Gen Z summer outfits.

Alaya F’s pristine and pretty white monokini:

Alaya F always knows how to make a fiery and head-turning statement with her outfits. That’s exactly what she did with a pristine white monokini.

The one-shoulder off style with super sexy cut-outs at the chest and circular cut-out at the waist, helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure. We love her sense of style!

Palak Tiwari’s black and beautiful monokini:

Palak Tiwari looked gorgeous in a dark sleeveless black monokini that contoured her oh-so-enviable body. She also added a printed sarong to complete the look.

The broad straps, deep and plunging neckline, and ruched texture of the monokini added to its overall style, making us gasp. This chic monokini was a work of art.

Tara Sutaria’s monochromatic monokini:

Tara Sutaria always serves the fiercest fashion statements, inspiring modern fashionistas with her style. She did the same with a monochromatic black and white monokini for this beach look.

The classy monokini had one white side and one black side which met in the middle. The broad straps with the deep and plunging V-shaped neckline totally left us swooning. We adored the diva’s fitted piece!

So, are you feeling inspired to wear monokinis for beach-time fun this Summer?

Which one of these celebrity-approved monokinis is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra serves the ultimate ‘desi girl’ statement in Rs 63,800 yellow chanderi silk saree with delicate nature-inspired motifs