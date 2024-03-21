Saree, the most commonly worn traditional Indian wear, not only emphasizes one's style but also shows the deep-rooted connection that one has to the country’s tradition. Currently, the global icon and versatile actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is in India. She recently visited the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with her family. There, she showed off her fashion finesse by gorgeously draping a crisp yellow saree that left us speechless.

So, let's divulge into the specifics as we decode Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ vibrant look, with which the Love Again actress ended up setting social media ablaze. So, for all you fashion folks, let's get this started.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks radiant in a gorgeous yellow saree:

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress draped her saree in a very casual and traditional way as she carried her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas in her arms. This simple yet spectacular saree looked just amazing on the diva, all thanks to its bright and attractive yellow color. The Bajirao Mastani actress’ statement-worthy saree is made out of rich and lustrous chanderi silk, which is an opulent material made entirely out of cotton and silk yarns.

The drape also featured delicate flowers and leaves motifs with a broad golden border that visibly dominated the incomparable saree's overall appeal. The pretty saree was created by none other than the creative geniuses at Raw Mango and it comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 63,800, isn’t that seriously extravagant?

The Desi Girl’s bright yellow saree is one of the most loved signature pieces from Raw Mango’s ethnic wear collection, called Abhav with the brand’s iconic motif. It merges old-world charm and traditional beauty with modern allure, and we’re sincerely obsessed with the result.

Chopra completed her ensemble with a matching cap-sleeved blouse with a sophisticated high neckline. This fitted blouse hugged her curves, accentuating them to perfection. This gorgeous and well-draped saree with uniform pleats is proof that no matter where she lives, Priyanka will always be our Desi Girl.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also flawless:

Priyanka kept her accessories minimalistic for this look, with vibrant yellow glass bangles, Gen-Z-approved small-sized gold hoop earrings, dark-tinted sunglasses with a gold frame, and a delicate bindi. Although, the actress’ charming smile was the highlight of the whole look.

Chopra left her dark locks open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with outward curls at the edges. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle framed her face while allowing the diva’s hair to cascade freely at the back.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also went with a natural-looking makeup look to flaunt her natural beauty. With a matte base, just a touch of blush, volumizing mascara on the eyelashes, and the prettiest pink lipstick, she won our hearts.

So, what did you think of PC’s classy outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

