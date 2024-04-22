Kareena Kapoor Khan is a modern fashion icon who has consistently aced her fashion game with the most unexpectedly trendy twists. She inspires fans and followers with basically everything that she chooses to wear, no matter the occasion.

The OG fashion queen of Bollywood cemented her status earlier today in a stunning all-denim airport ensemble that looked effortlessly sassy. After all, her fuss-free allure always leaves us swooning!

So, why don’t we zoom in and properly look at The Buckingham Murders actress’ chic airport-ready ensemble to better understand Kareena Kapoor Khan’s modern and mesmerizing personal style?

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim-on-denim airport fit:

The Crew actress’ airport looks always leave us with some tips to take our fashion game to the next level, and her recent ensemble was no different. She opted for a plain white T-shirt with a sophisticated high neckline and a rather fitted silhouette.

Further, the Heroine actress tucked this tee into her high-waisted denim pants. The wide-legged silhouette of these Equinox trousers from Free People, along with the dramatically flared edges and the ankle-length style, made it the perfectly chic, stylish, and comfortable choice for traveling.

But that’s not all; the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress elevated this outfit by layering it with an effortlessly cool, pared-back, and fuss-free denim jacket. This oversized statement-worthy mid-blue cotton X Starter 2000 patchwork denim jacket from Acne Studio is approximately worth Rs. 57,538. It definitely added just a hint of drama to the diva’s airport ensemble.

This chic piece also featured a pointed collar, a front button fastening, long sleeves, a Gen-Z-approved patchwork design, and convenient front pockets, making it the perfect travel companion. Kapoor completed her airport look with white sneakers that perfectly matched her vibe, giving the diva's ensemble a touch of Gen-Z sass. We’re taking notes!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup:

Kareena made us gasp by keeping things minimalistic with this mesmerizing blue-and-white look. Her accessories list included statement black dark-tinted sunglasses from YSL and a ring. This wise decision ensured that the much-deserved attention remained fixated on her airport allure.

Further, the diva completed her ensemble with a subtle makeup look, which featured a dewy base with volumizing mascara-coated lashes. She also added a touch of blush on the cheeks for this look. However, Khan’s nourishing lip glass accentuated her lips, making this airport-ready look the highlight.

Furthermore, the Jab We Met actress’s luscious dark locks were elegantly styled into a high bun with a sleek, combed-back look, giving her outfit a modern touch. She is clearly trying to keep the modern and minimalistic vibe going, and we’re totally on board. We’re also obsessed with her incomparable smile, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us!

