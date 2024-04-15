Keerthy Suresh is epitome of grace in gharara suit; Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha extend wishes on Tamil New Year

Tamil New Year or Puthuvarusham and Vishu are among the most celebrated festivals in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The festival date corresponds to the sun cycle of the solar Hindu calendar. It also adds a sense of excitement and vitality to everyone's lives and families.

Meanwhile, on April 14, renowned celebrities from the industry including Trisha Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh, and others took to their social accounts and became a part of the auspicious occasion. They extended heartfelt wishes to fans and followers.

Celebrities extend heartwarming wishes on Tamil New Year and Vishu

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh took to her social platform Instagram and shared some pictures in her elegant avatar for the festivities. She wrote, “Happy Tamil New Year wishes to you and your family. My hearty Vishu greetings to all Wishing You and your Family a Happy Tamil New Year and Happy Vishu! #HappyTamilNewYear #HappyVishu.”

For the auspicious occasion, Keerthy opted for a traditional yellow gharara suit with silver embroidery. Soon after her post surfaced online, fans and celebrities took to the comments section and praised Keerthy. Actor Raashii Khanna wrote, “Beauty!”

In the comments, one social media user wrote, “Happy Tamil new year beautiful angel Keerthi.” And another fan wished the actress and said, “Happy Vishu to you and your family Kittu.”

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram stories and penned a sweet message in Tamil. Her message said, “Happy Tamil New Year wishes to you and your family.”

Priya Atlee and Atlee Kumar

Jawan director Atlee Kumar and his better half Priya Atlee also extended wishes to their social media family. In a joint post, the couple shared a photo and wrote, “Happy Happy Tamil New Year.” The photo featured Atlee and Priya in ethnic outfits.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip featuring Lord Krishna playing a flute while sitting on a tree. Rashmika wrote, “Happy Vishu,” wishing her fans and followers.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming films

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Siren, an action thriller starring Jayam Ravi. The film was directed by Antony Bhagyaraj and featured Anupama Parameswaran, Yogi Babu, and several more actors in key parts. The thriller flick garnered a mixed reception at the box office.

The actress will next appear in Suman Kumar's forthcoming comedy-drama Raghu Thatha. The Mahanati actor is slated to make a solid Bollywood debut in Varun Dhawan's Baby John, directed by Kalees. The remake of Atlee's 2015 film Theri stars Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the key roles.

Watch Baby John announcement video

Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming films

Trisha Krishnan is all set to make her comeback to the Telugu industry with Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara, helmed by Mallidi Vassishta. The actress will also appear in Thala Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi and Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life.

Atlee Kumar on the work front

After delivering a blockbuster with Jawan, director Atlee is said to be collaborating with Pan-Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun for an upcoming action thriller project. It has also been reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been approached for a possible collaboration. Apart from that, Atlee is producing the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John, helmed by director Kalees. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to grace cinema lovers with her upcoming thriller Pushpa: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The flick helmed by Sukumar will grace the theaters on August 15, 2024. Apart from that, Rashmika will also star in Rahul Ravindran's suspense thriller titled The Girlfriend.