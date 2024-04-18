Baby John: Keerthy Suresh looks cheerful in glimpses from sets of her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's starrer, Baby John, directed by Kalees, has already created a lot of buzz since the announcement. Lately, the actors have been sharing pictures from the sets and keeping their fans and followers updated on the details of the movie.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh took to social media and shared a video providing glimpses from the sets of her upcoming movie. Additionally, on February 7, 2024, the makers offered a glimpse of the Baby John world by sharing the first-look poster of Varun Dhawan.

Keerthy Suresh drops video from Baby John sets

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram and shared a video and picture from the sets of her upcoming movie Baby John. In the post, Keerthy gives glimpses of the sets in Varun Dhawan's movie. In the video, she is wearing a black sweatshirt with 'Baby Keerthy' printed on it, and in the following picture, she is posing for a selfie.

Check out Keerthy's latest Instagram post here:

About Varun Dhawan's Baby John

On February 5, the makers of Baby John also treated fans with its much-awaited teaser, which starts with the close of several hands and a pigeon. We then see Varun Dhawan sitting on a throne that is made out of guns. Towards the end, Varun's character can be seen shooting several people ruthlessly.

Several people took to their Instagram stories to express their excitement about the film. Arjun Kapoor shared the video and wrote: "Baby John is here!!! Atlee and VD make a powerful combo. Can't wait for this one on the big screen...." Janhvi Kapoor, who had worked with Varun in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, wrote, "Excuse me, Baby John, what have you done to baby @varundvn?? This looks fire."

Karan Johar also lauded the actor and wrote: "VD in the house! #babyjohn killing it! Congratulations to @atlee47 and the entire team! #Kalees." Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty penned: "Welcome to the world of mass entertainer, Varun... Blockbuster loading..."

Baby John is directed by Kalees and stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh, among others. The film will be released theatrically on May 31, 2024.

