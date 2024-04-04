Kendall Jenner's white dress with shoulder bows is perfect for summer but it's price will make you sweat

Kendall Jenner, a fashion model and reality TV star, has always been at the top of the game. There is no runway look by her which is disappointing. Not just haute couture, but even her off-duty looks are worth bookmarking because she looks stunning in everything she wears.

Kendall Jenner's Easter outfit

A few days ago, Kendall celebrated Easter with her family, and dropped pictures from the same on her Instagram. Sure, the supermodel looked beautiful in the frame but it was her dress that we fell in love with. She wore a white dress from Rodarte that featured two black velvet bows on either of her shoulders. The dress included a v-neckline, accentuated with short puff sleeves, complete with dramatic, oversized black velvet bows and an inlay of cross-body panels. Her look was styled by Dani Michelle.

The empire waistline of the dress gradually flares into a maxi length and a cut-on-a-bias design features, creating a trumpet silhouette that adds a romantic touch. The white colored fit was the perfect pick for the Easter celebration. Her dress retails for $2990 ( Rs.2,49,536). Yes, you read that right. Kendall’s white dress could easily be declared one of the best dresses for the summer season.

Kendall's glam and accessories

Accessorising her dress, she simply added a pair of black mules from The Row. She opted for black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. She also went for her signature middle part hair and her glamorous make-up involved matte brown lip shade, subtle blush and highlighter and a little brown eyeshadow on her eyes. The model posed for a picture outdoors, and she looked ethereal, to say the least. Kendall’s dress embodied both cottage core and feminine aesthetics, and this look is so in for the season.

Advertisement

Kendall’s looks are never boring, and each of her looks feature a luxurious touch in one way or another. If you also want fashion cues for any occasion or style, then, Jenner’s the person for it.

ALSO READ: Is Kendall Jenner Back with Ex Devin Booker Two Months After Split from Bad Bunny? Find Out