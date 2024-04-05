Why Are Fans Trolling Kendall Jenner's New Gucci Campaign? Netizens Call It 'Unreal'

The trolls have been keeping up with model Kendall Jenner. The 28-year-old model is making headlines for her recent Gucci campaign. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is being brutally trolled on Instagram for the campaign video posted by the official Gucci handle. Read below to know why many netizens are labeling this campaign as ‘unreal.’

Kendall Jenner stars in the new Gucci campaign

Kendall Jenner was chosen to be the face of the new Gucci campaign. In the campaign video posted by the fashion house, the star can be seen making her way into the airport. The supermodel is carrying a handbag with her initials ‘KJ’ embossed on it, along with a matching suitcase. The video features Kendall walking to the check-in counter and then sprinting to the airport with her handbag.

Jenner is seen donning an outfit in true airport fashion in the clip. The star is seen wearing a blazer, matching trousers, and a pair of loafers. Kendall’s face is partially covered by a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner trolled for Gucci campaign

Nothing about the campaign seemed unusual or out of the ordinary until eagle-eyed trolls joined in the conversation. Many netizens started commenting on the video referencing Kendall’s flying habits. People started pointing out that it was “unreal” that the model was seen flying in a commercial plane like any other person. The star was brutally trolled for the clip with a netizen calling the campaign out for “false advertising.”

Advertisement

“This is hilarious because we all know she would never lower herself to commercial flights with normal people,” a user commented. Another chimed in by commenting, “yeah ok kj in a real airport and not a private jet🤭🤣🤣 so unreal,” Another left a witty remark about Kendall’s joyful demeanor by commenting, “ I’ve never seen anyone so happy flying commercial! Maybe I’ll get the bag too!!!”

Many other trolls decided to focus on how Jenner’s ex-Bad Bunny was missing in the commercial. The duo was the face of the Gucci travel luggage campaign in September 2023. “Benito was the highlight of this campaign,” one person commented. “No Bad Bunny, no Like,” another added.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny publicly dated for 7 months, the pair reportedly decided to part ways in December 2023.

ALSO READ: Are Kendall Jenner-Devin Booker Looking to Make Their Relationship Work This Time? FIND OUT