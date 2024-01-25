Are Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Together AGAIN? New Rumors Hint They're Hanging Out

Last February, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny began sparking dating rumors set ablaze when TMZ caught them mid-kiss in March. By May, the rumored couple was officially memeified when Jenner was spotted whispering something in Bad Bunny’s ear while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer didn’t explicitly confirm his relationship status with Jenner. Still, he danced around it with Vanity Fair last September, and the following month, they co-starred in a Gucci campaign that felt a lot like a hard launch.

Regardless, in December, People reported that Bad Bunny and the model were “no longer a couple.” However, according to some sources, they have started seeing each other again.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together after a short split

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February 2023. However, in December 2023, less than one year later, Us Weekly confirmed that they had called it quits. However, they resumed their relationship after their recent split, which was not surprising to the socialite's inner circle.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly, "Kendall's friends aren't surprised whatsoever that she's seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes." The source continued, "It's not the type of situation where they're fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month."

"At the end of the day, if she's happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date," the insider adds of Jenner's pals. "They're still not convinced he's The One for her, but if he treats her well, then they're good with it," it stated.

Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made their public debut as a couple at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show in September 2023, shortly before they were announced as the faces of the brand's Valigeria campaign. Despite a steamy connection, they declined to discuss their relationship status publicly.

"They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair in an interview published in September 2023. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," he said.

Bad Bunny further noted that his family and friends are the only ones who know what's happening in his love life. "They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything," he explained to the outlet.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spent the New Year together

Previously, a source told PEOPLE that the supermodel Kendall Jenner and the King of Latin Trap, Bad Bunny, "celebrated New Year together with friends near Barbados." The source added that the group included Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber. However, the source claimed that the pair were "not on the same flight" and are not "back together."

The Kardashians star shared a series of snaps from a beachside getaway with her BFF Hailey. In the Instagram photos, the supermodel, who wore a sheer cream dress by Helsa, posed solo in the sand with a glass of wine before joining Rhode founder Hailey for a picture.

She captioned the post, "Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. Presence and time is all I can ask for. So grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what's to come. Go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don't waste a second 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence."

