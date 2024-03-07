‘I Thrive In the Morning’: Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Her Life With Stormi And Aire

The 26-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared her hectic morning on TikTok on Monday. The mother of two has a busy morning as she gets her daughter ready for school. Kylie has recently launched a new foundation range under Kylie Cosmetics. Right now, she is endorsing her brand-new perfume collection.

Kylie’s morning routine

Kylie began by stretching in bed while wearing an Alo crop top and jeans, and then she mixed up some bananas, oats, water, and flour to make pancakes for Stormi and Aire. In the background, Stormi, Jenner’s 6-year-old daughter, was heard saying, “Mommy, look, I have to watch TV.” Kylie retorted to that with, “You have to?”

The mother of two wrote, “I thrive in the morning,” in the caption, washing her face before she and her 2-year-old son Aire jumped on an outdoor trampoline. She quickly brushes her teeth in the bathroom and goes to the kitchen for breakfast. Then Jenner glanced inside her daughter’s lunchbox, which was filled with wholesome nibbles like cucumber, carrots, and watermelon sliced into stars. Then, as Jenner went to wake up her son in his bedroom, the video cut to black. In the shadows, Aire can be heard saying, “Morning,” to which his mother replies, “Good morning.” Saying “hi,” I turned on the light and took him out of his cot for a cuddle and kiss.

The Kardashians actress then recorded her going downstairs with her children and giving them more hugs and kisses. “Thank you for all the kisses,” his mother said as Aire seemed to plant multiple kisses on her back. She then posted a picture of herself putting the pancakes on Aire’s divided plate, including chopped sausage, strawberries, and blueberries.

Kylie, who has two kids with her 32-year-old ex-partner Travis Scott, worked out afterward by performing crunches and deadlifts. In the footage, her sister, Kendall Jenner, is seen picking up her younger sister and driving her to a stable. After that, the two groomed a horse together before mounting it. As Kylie snapped a picture of Kendall riding close to a mound of horse dung on the ground, she said, “That’s crazy... in my driveway.”

She then used her new perfume, Cosmic, to refresh and wrap up her TikTok.

Kylie’s new perfume range

Following the announcement of the release of her debut fragrance, which will be accessible starting on March 7, Kylie posted a video of this morning ritual.

Kylie promoted her new perfume range by saying, “From another planet. Our hand-crafted bottle was designed to fit in your palm precisely. The bottle, “Cosmic by Kylie Jenner, coming March 7 to kyliecosmetics.com.” At the end of the video, Jenner cleaned and moisturized her face, put on some lip balm, and drove off in her silver Mercedes, taking time to prepare for the day.

In another post for her perfume, the beauty mogul added, “Cosmic is a sweet, warm floral, elevated scent that is perfect for day and night.”

Elaborating further, Jenner described Cosmic as opening with “star jasmine (floral, sweet) + blood orange (bright, citrusy),” along with a “golden amber accord (rich) + red peony accord (soft, sweet, floral),” and a base of “vanilla musk accord (creamy, addictive) + cedarwood (woody, warm)."

